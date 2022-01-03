OSU Notebook: Bryce Thompson set to face Bill Self, former Kansas teammates for first time Tuesday

STILLWATER — Kansas coach Bill Self told the Tulsa World in October that he remains a fan of Bryce Thompson, the former Jayhawk who transferred to Oklahoma State for the 2021-22 season.
“I want Bryce to go kill it,” Self said at Big 12 media day on Oct. 20. “I just don’t want him to kill it at our expense.”
Thompson is averaging 8.5 points through 11 games with the Cowboys. On Tuesday night, he’ll get his first shot against his former team when OSU opens Big 12 play at home against Kansas.
The former five-star recruit from Booker T. Washington committed to the Jayhawks in Nov. 2019 and averaged 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 20 games as a freshman during the 2020-21 season. Thompson also missed a total of 10 games in his debut campaign due to a cracked vertebrae and a broken index finger.
On April 13, he entered the transfer portal and committed to the Cowboys a month later. The 6-5 guard enters Tuesday as OSU’s fourth-leading scorer on the year.
Thompson said he still speaks with one-time Kansas teammates such as Christian Braun and former Jayhawk Marcus Garrett, and acknowledged Tuesday might feel different but that he’s aiming to treat the conference opener like any other game.
“There’s going to be something there because I did used to go there last year,” Thompson said Monday. “But at the same time, I just try to take it and just do what I do.”
Coach Mike Boynton is hoping for the same.
"I'm sure there's a little bit of him that's looking forward to playing well,” Boynton said. “But we got to guard ourselves against trying to make it about one person.
"If Bryce comes out thinking he's got to prove to coach Self that he should have started every game, we're not going to do very well."
Cowboys hit by Covid-19
Boynton revealed Monday that OSU was hit by a rash of Covid-19 cases in the final days of 2021 and said he does not expect the Cowboys to enter Tuesday’s game with a full roster.
"I don't think we'll have everybody available,” the fifth-year coach said.
According to Boynton, positive tests left OSU with only three players available when the Cowboys were scheduled to return to practice on Dec. 26, then had four who took part in a limited practice on Dec. 27. Ten players — including walk-ons and injured guard Chris Harris — participated in a practice session on Friday.
“It's been a challenge to get bodies to practice, to be honest,” Boynton said.
Last Monday, OSU’s Jan. 1 Big 12 opener at Texas Tech was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 13. Boynton said the Cowboys will have enough players for Tuesday’s meeting with Kansas, where he faces the challenge of managing a rotation that includes players dealing with the aftereffects of Covid-19.
"It's the ultimate kind of dilemma, particularly for a team like us because we're built to play a certain way,” Boynton said. “And that's fast and using our athleticism and depth and all that stuff. When we don't have your conditioning it makes that much more of a challenge.”
Cisse to return vs Kansas
Center Moussa Cisse is set to return for his first action since Dec. 13 against the Jayhawks.
The transfer big man played only three minutes in OSU’s 98-93 win over Cleveland State before returning to Africa following a death in the family. He did not feature in the Cowboys’ Dec. 18 loss to Houston. Boynton pointed to Cisse as another player he’ll have to manage on Tuesday.
"I think he'll be okay,” Boynton said. “For me, it's just a matter of when the game starts how much the adrenaline can carry him and then how much we'll be able to play the way we want to play.”
Cisse is averaging 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.
McGriff gets his NBA shot
Former Cowboy Cameron McGriff made his NBA debut on Dec. 27 with the Portland Trail Blazers.
“Big deal for me,” Boynton said. “Big deal for him. Big deal for his family. Big deal for our program.”
McGriff was a four-year player at OSU from 2016-2020. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for his career and started in his final 78 games with the Cowboys, a mark which ranks ninth all-time in program history.
After leaving Stillwater, McGriff played professionally in Belgium before returning stateside in 2021 to join the Charlotte Hornets’ NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Storm. He signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Trail Blazers around Christmas and debuted with three points, two rebounds and an assist against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 27.
McGriff posted 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in three games before entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday.
“He’s the type of guy that we’re going to have here more often than not,” Boynton said. “I’d take a Cade Cunningham every year if I could. Twenty-seven games like I had for him? Sign me up for it.” “
“But the truth is we’re going to have guys like Cam and (Isaac Likekele) who are four-year guys who get better and I hope their experience here helps them achieve their goals. And Cam’s a great example of a guy who came in and got better and was ready when his name was called. I was very proud watching him play.”