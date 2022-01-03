OSU Notebook: Bryce Thompson set to face Bill Self, former Kansas teammates for first time Tuesday

“It's been a challenge to get bodies to practice, to be honest,” Boynton said.

Last Monday, OSU’s Jan. 1 Big 12 opener at Texas Tech was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 13. Boynton said the Cowboys will have enough players for Tuesday’s meeting with Kansas, where he faces the challenge of managing a rotation that includes players dealing with the aftereffects of Covid-19.

"It's the ultimate kind of dilemma, particularly for a team like us because we're built to play a certain way,” Boynton said. “And that's fast and using our athleticism and depth and all that stuff. When we don't have your conditioning it makes that much more of a challenge.”

Cisse to return vs Kansas

Center Moussa Cisse is set to return for his first action since Dec. 13 against the Jayhawks.

The transfer big man played only three minutes in OSU’s 98-93 win over Cleveland State before returning to Africa following a death in the family. He did not feature in the Cowboys’ Dec. 18 loss to Houston. Boynton pointed to Cisse as another player he’ll have to manage on Tuesday.