OSU Notebook: Braydon Johnson shines in return to football after emotional absence

STILLWATER — Braydon Johnson remembers sitting in front of the TV last season.

He’d rattle off texts to his teammates. He’d cheer them on. But all he could do was watch.

Sidelined for the majority of last season with an undisclosed injury and away from the team, all Johnson — Oklahoma State’s super senior wide receiver — could do was watch. He loved seeing his teammates succeed, but it was saddening to not be a part of it, he said.

“You can’t always choose the cards you get dealt,” Johnson said.

But, a year later, Johnson got to shine. In his return to the field, he led the Cowboys in receptions (6) and yards (133) in their 58-44 victory against Central Michigan on Thursday night.

It was just one of the many storylines from OSU’s season opening win.

Gundy celebrates 150 with commemorative ball

As he trotted into Thursday night’s postgame press conference, Mike Gundy tucked a football beneath his arm.

It wasn’t your ordinary ball. A quarter of it was painted white, with the number “150” printed in big block numerals. Images of Gundy and the words “Coach Mike Gundy — 150 — Career Wins” lined it.

After tonight’s win, Mike Gundy was gifted a commemorative football by AD Chad Weiberg, marking 150 career wins. pic.twitter.com/EDHqaaxEU6 — Dean Ruhl (@the_ruhl_book) September 2, 2022

It was a present from OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg, celebrating Gundy’s 150th all-time win Thursday.

When gifted the ball, OSU safety Kendal Daniels said most of the team didn’t know Gundy was close to that many wins.

“150? That’s a lot of wins,” safety Jason Taylor said. “That’s a lot of wins as a football coach. That sounds like a basketball coach.”

Gundy joins Alabama’s Nick Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz as the only four coaches to win 150 or more games at their current school.

“I take a lot of really, really quality people and good young men for a guy to stay in one place long enough to win 150 games,” Gundy said.

Daniels shines with 11 tackles, interception

Kendal Daniels flashed two fingers to the sideline. Peace-out.

The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman safety excitedly hopped toward OSU’s sideline, bumping into his teammates and flipping the football he had just dove across the turf for into the air.

Moments earlier, Daniels intercepted CMU quarterback Daniel Richardson across the middle of the field in the third quarter, sprawling across the newly installed turf at Boone Pickens Stadium to scoop it into his chest.

Daniels couldn’t contain his excitement. Making the first start of his college career, he led the Cowboys in tackles with 11, recorded the team’s lone interception and even notched a tackle for loss.

“It still hasn’t hit me that I’m really at this stage right now,” Daniels said.

Daniels played minimally against TCU, Kansas and Notre Dame last season, but failed to record any stats in those games, but made sure to make up of that on Thursday.

While proud of his performance, Daniels still sees spots that need to be fixed.

“I missed a couple tackles,” Daniels said. “I should have kept my head, and I’ve just got to go to the film room tomorrow and fix it.”