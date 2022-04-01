OSU notebook: Braden Cassity leads Cowboy backs; freshman RBs going through spring; depth benefits defensive line

Cassity leads Cowboy backs

A key piece of the Oklahoma State offense is the Cowboy back, a fullback-tight end hybrid. Fifth-year senior Braden Cassity is the most experienced player at the position after starting seven games in 2021.

“It is weird being the old guy coming on season five,” Cassity said. “I feel like I just got here the other day starting out as a defensive end and here we are about to be five years deep.

“I feel like the leadership role has definitely started to pick up more. I’m not a super vocal guy unless I need to be, but I’m trying to become more of a vocal guy this year by encouraging guys, meeting with the younger guys and all that.”

Austin Jarrard and Quinton Stewart also have some experience at Cowboy back and Blaine Green moves over to the position after playing receiver in 2021. Early enrollee Tabry Shettron is going through spring drills in addition to returning walk-on Luke McEndoo.

“The young guys are coming along great,” Cassity said. “Quinton Stewart has gotten a few snaps, not a whole bunch, but he is definitely moving in the right direction. He’s picking up stuff a lot better than he did last year, just learning the game more every day.

“Having Tabry in the room now is a great thing. He’s coming along well and learning the playbook a lot faster than I did. I’m excited for the room.”

Green is coming off a freshman season in which he played 10 games and had at least one catch in each. He caught five passes against Oklahoma and totaled 80 receiving yards against TCU.

“Blaine is a different cat when it comes to route-running and all that stuff,” Cassity said. “He loves to work. He’s a workhorse.

“He’s going to know the playbook up-and-down, back-and-forth, no question about it. He’s an awesome dude and it’s been so cool having him around and watching him go in and succeed last year."

Freshmen get early work at RB

The Cowboys worked this week in full pads, taking the spring up a notch and allowing coaches to better assess talent at each position. At running back, freshmen Ollie Gordon and CJ Brown are getting a jump-start on their careers as early enrollees while junior Dominic Richardson is the most veteran returner.

“Without being in pads, that position is difficult to evaluate,” coach Mike Gundy said before Monday’s practice. “I don’t think there’s going to be anybody in spring ball that’s just going to jump up and take a spot from anyone else. We’ll see how they develop. If we make position changes, that would be more in the middle of August.”

Depth benefits defensive line

OSU’s defensive line is the deepest and most experienced position group on the team, with players back who accounted for 80% of its tackles, 90% of its tackles for lost yardage, 86% of its sacks and 78% of its quarterback hurries last season.

Coaching the group is Greg Richmond, a former player who previously shared defensive line duties with Joe Bob Clements but is the sole position coach after Clements was moved to linebackers.

“It’s good that we didn’t go look for a new guy,” defensive tackle Sione Asi said. “Coach Richmond has been with us the last four years, so to have him as our primary defensive line coach it’s like nothing changes.”

With 24 players going through the spring, the number of defensive linemen is almost double the number of offensive linemen, a position with significantly less depth. Despite that, the approach is the same in the battle in the trenches.

“I feel like every day is a competition,” Asi said. “That’s just the mentality that they have us in. It’s always the next man up, which has been my mentality every day. The competition has been pretty good, and especially when we get a lot of the guys that are still hurt on the defensive line back.”

