OSU notebook: Another afternoon kick; Trace Ford up for award; Dominic Richardson eager to play on grass

Another afternoon kickoff

After opening the season with three night games, Oklahoma State is in the midst of four consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoffs. The Baylor and Texas Tech games were on Fox and FS1, while TCU on Saturday and Texas next week will be on ABC.

"(Playing at) 2:30 is good," coach Mike Gundy said. "The kickoff time gives fans a chance to tailgate and come here and enjoy themselves and watch the game and not get home real late.

"You've got good coverage on the East Coast and good coverage on the West Coast."

The Cowboys' win against Texas Tech was the most-watched Big 12 game on FS1 since 2017, with close to 2.5 million viewers.

Ford up for comeback award

Defensive end Trace Ford is among 61 players on the watch list for the Comeback Player of the Year award, which recognizes those who have overcome injury, illness or other circumstances.

Ford has twice returned from knee injuries including one that caused him to miss all of last season. He has been disruptive in the first five games, blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and leading the team with five pass breakups.

"He's very athletic — that helps a lot," Gundy said. "He gets in certain spots in games and he's very cerebral and he has a natural ability to do some things."

Richardson eager to play on grass

TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium has natural grass, which can be more desirable for running backs.

"I prefer grass, for sure," OSU back Dominic Richardson said. "The grass is making it a lot easier for me to dig and be more explosive, so I'm excited to play on grass."

In his first year as a starter, Richardson is averaging 71 rushing yards per game and has scored four touchdowns.

"He's doing really well," Gundy said. "He's running physical. That's what he does. He's listening. He's learning. He's trying to adapt to making guys miss a little more."

Injured players expected back

Asked Monday about the status of cornerback Korie Black, center Preston Wilson and receiver Braydon Johnson, Gundy said: "I'm expecting them to play. They should be practicing the middle of the week."

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World