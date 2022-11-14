OSU notebook: After struggling to get quarterback pressure, the Cowboys defense recorded four sacks against ISU. What did Mike Gundy say about them Monday?

Third down conversion issues

On Saturday against Iowa State, Oklahoma State converted only one of its 14 third down attempts.

In the first four conference games this season, the Cowboys converted 40.5% of their third down attempts, but in the past three games, those numbers have skidded down to 27.5%, the worst showing coming against the Cyclones this past Saturday.

The big issue to OSU coach Mike Gundy? An inefficient rushing attack.

“We put ourselves in third and — we pretty much stayed in third-and-8 to third-and-12,” said OSU coach Mike Gundy. “There’s not very many teams in the country that can be successful in that, particularly us right now.”

Those deep yardage third downs allow opponents to commit to pass rushing and makes for a “really ugly situation”, Gundy said.

Against the Cyclones, the Cowboys run game combined for 57 yards, the second-lowest total the team posted this season. Gundy remained adamant the team isn’t attempting to change its run-game identity, but

“We started to run the ball decent,” Gundy said. “But as the game went on, we weren’t very effective on first down. And then throughout the next two quarters, we ended up in a lot of third-and-longs.”

He credited ISU for its adjustments throughout the game, adding that the Cowboys aren’t in the same position currently.

“The one thing that we don’t have a lot of flexibility with right now is adjustments in our concepts based on the inexperience at the position of guys that we have where they’re playing,” Gundy said. Current starting running back Dominic Richardson isn’t playing at 100% and OSU has shifted around its offensive line the past few games.

Defensive line returns to form

Heading into the Iowa State game, the Cowboys hadn’t recorded a sack in their last two games.

Without defensive linemen Trace Ford and Tyler Lacy — who were both ruled out due to undisclosed injuries ahead of the game against the Cyclones — the Cowboy banked on a starting lineup of Brock Martin, Sione Asi, Xavier Ross and Kody Walterscheid.

Saturday’s game was the first career start for Ross and Walterscheid.

OSU sacked ISU’s redshirt sophomore Hunter Dekkers four times, including a walk-off sack by Collin Oliver to seal a 20-14 win against the Cyclones. The four sacks were the most OSU had against a conference opponent this season, the other being a four-sack performance against Texas Tech.

Oliver recorded two sacks, defensive lineman Nathan Latu had one and Martin and Ben Kopenski recorded half a sack each.

“We played much better from a technique standpoint,” Gundy said. “I thought our game plan was awesome on the defensive side of the ball. I thought our offensive game plan was not very good at all.”

OSU’s defense also held Iowa State to only 59 rushing yards on 36 carries, the lowest amount of yards the Cowboys have allowed this season to any opponent.

Trio of quarterbacks

In the past three games, OSU has started three different quarterbacks.

Against Kansas State, quarterback Spencer Sanders started his 40th career game before exiting in the fourth quarter with an injury. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy for the remainder of the game.

True freshman Garret Rangel started the following week against Kansas, and Gunnar Gundy started against ISU. While not an ideal situation, Mike Gundy agrees there is a silver lining to having all three earn starting reps.

“I mean, we’re obviously a different team when (Sanders) plays, but we have young quarterbacks that need experience,” he said. “There are some guys that step in when they’re really young, that can play better than what they should based on their experience.

“Two things contribute to that. One, those guys may potentially be an early round NFL Draft pick. Two, they’re playing on a team where they have really good players around them, and they can survive and function with a lack of knowledge because of the people that are out there with them.”

Gundy pulled from his own experience as OSU’s quarterback in the 1980s, pointing to how he was surrounded by running backs Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas and Garret Limbrick and wide receivers Curtis Mayfield and Hart Lee Dykes, all NFL draft picks.

He pointed to Rangel getting to play on the road at KU and Gunnar Gundy playing against a stout ISU defense as great learning experiences for two quarterbacks who haven’t seen much game action.

“Those are great learning experiences for young guys,” Mike Gundy said. “The silver lining that you’re mentioning is, at some point they’re going to be playing some, and we don’t know, maybe it’s in the fourth quarter this week. Maybe it’s in the second quarter against West Virginia, we don’t know, but at least they’ve been out there.”

Road underdogs

As of Monday afternoon, OSU remains a 7.5-point underdog at Oklahoma in Week 12.

The Cowboys have won three of the past 11 meetings against OU, their most recent away win being in 2014, when OSU defeated the Sooners 38-35 in overtime. The Cowboys’ most recent game at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium ended in a 41-13 loss.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World