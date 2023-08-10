Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — For the first time in his life, Blaine Green won’t be on the same football team as his brother.

This offseason, Green, a sophomore wide receiver at Oklahoma State, watched as his brother, Bryson, hit the transfer portal, leaving Stillwater for Madison, Wisconsin.

Rather than follow his brother, Blaine Green stuck around. Injuries kept him out last season, but Green is returning to wide receiver, a position he tallied 314 receiving yards in as a freshman.

“This year, I feel like it’s all or nothing,” Green said. “We’re definitely learning. Nobody wants to have a season like last year happen again. With all these new guys coming through the transfer portal, I feel like we’re all starting to become a family and meshing all together.”

As fall training camp approaches the halfway point, the Cowboys are optimistic about their 2023 roster, as are most programs in the country. Here's other notes from OSU's ongoing preseason practices.

A more patient Rangel

The first two drives of Garret Rangel’s OSU career ended with interceptions.

In place of an injured Spencer Sanders against Kansas, Rangel concluded a 37-16 loss throwing three of his five interceptions last season in four quarters.

There were freshman mistakes throughout Rangel’s 115 pass attempts last year. At points, he looked rushed. Others — like his fourth quarter poise against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl — paint a different picture.

“We all knew Garret was going to be a good player,” said sophomore RB Ollie Gordon. “It takes time, just growing up.”

As OSU continues sorting out its quarterback depth chart this fall, Gordon confirmed Rangel bulked up this offseason, roughly adding 10 pounds to his frame.

“He’s more patient now,” Gordon continued. “He goes all the way through his progressions.”

As for Gordon’s goal this fall: “Getting more downhill.”

Malcolm Rodriguez’s fingerprints all over Nickolas Martin

OSU coach Mike Gundy crowned linebacker Nickolas Martin as an emerging leader on defense this past week. “He’s trying to play that role,” Gundy said.

When asked about it, Martin said, “Coming here out of high school, I became one of the young guys, so I really just watched guys like Malcolm (Rodriguez) and Devin Harper and some of the other guys. I learned from them.”

Martin, a Pleasant Grove High School graduate, overlapped with Rodriguez in 2021, closely viewing Rodriguez's 129-tackle season before being drafted by the Detroit Lions.

In 2022, the 6-foot Martin played in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. He closed the season with 15 tackles.

As for 2023, the Cowboys have a logjam in the linebacker room, shuffling Collin Oliver back and grabbing plug-and-play option Justin Wright from Tulsa in the portal.

Wright, and other likely starter Xavier Benson, enter their final year of eligibility this season, meaning Martin’s role will likely grow in the coming seasons, if not this year.

Name to watch: Kale Smith

The Cowboys lost some valuable secondary pieces — cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and safeties Jason Taylor II, Thomas Harper and Sean Michael Flanagan — this offseason.

With those four players accounting for 59 career starts at OSU, little experience is returning for Bryan Nardo's secondary. Redshirt sophomore Kendal Daniels has five career starts. Trey Rucker has nine, all coming from his 2019 season at Wake Forest. Senior cornerback Korie Black has 13.

Reliance on younger players will likely be needed in the secondary this season. One standing out is Kale Smith, a redshirt freshman drawing praise this offseason from several in the program.

“Kale is actually my neighbor,” safety Lyrik Rawls said. “Sometimes we sit back on the porch and I just tell him to focus and lock in on what he’s got to do on the field.”