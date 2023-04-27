The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with 10 Cowboys hoping to hear their names called in Kansas City.

Who the first Cowboy picked remains up for debate. Both safety Jason Taylor II and defensive end Tyler Lacy attended the NFL Combine earlier this year, and both are projected to be selected in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft.

Taylor is projected as a fourth round selection by NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein, and if that prediction holds true, Taylor would be the highest-rated safety drafted under Gundy.

Lacy isn’t far behind, earning a fifth round prediction from Zierlein. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher is attempting to be the first OSU defensive lineman drafted since Washington picked Jordan Brailford in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.

Since OSU coach Mike Gundy’s first season in 2005, OSU has watched 34 players be selected in the NFL Draft. That number will likely grow again this weekend. Follow along here for updates on the Cowboys headed to pros as the 2023 NFL Draft unfolds this weekend:​

Round 1 - Thursday, April 27

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Kansas City. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Rounds 2-3 - Friday, April 28

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft start at 6 p.m. Friday in Kansas City.

Round 4-7 - Saturday, April 29

Rounds 4-7 of the 2023 NFL Draft start at 11 a.m. Saturday in Kansas City.