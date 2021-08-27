OSU needs more from its offensive line in 2021. Where does it stand headed into Week 1?

Godlevske represents the line’s more experienced transfer, coming to Stillwater after making 40 starts at Miami (Ohio) from 2016-20.

A 6-foot-2, 300-pound center, Godlevske helped steady an offensive line in need of balance when he joined the program in the spring, and has maintained the role. He’s picked up the offense quickly and become a tone-setter in the middle, often the first one set when OSU runs its turbo offense in practice. Gundy on Thursday praised Godlevske for his work habits, toughness and competitive nature.

“It’s been night and day different from last year having (Godlevske’s) football knowledge and the experience he has,” Sills said. “He’s a sponge.”

Springfield and Woodard round out the group.

Beneficiaries of being tossed into the fray last fall, they now enter their first seasons with wells of experience to tap into as as solidified starters. Each was asked to take on starting roles earlier than they might have otherwise, and through last season’s inevitable struggles also came growth that has sharpened both Springfield and Woodward to compete on a line OSU will need to come into its own in 2021.

“I have more confidence this fall,” Springfield said. “A lot more coming in. There’s been a lot more time for me to prepare myself mentally. Now I have more feel for the playbook. I have a good feel for what I can do and how I can contribute.”

