OSU national champion wrestler A.J. Ferrari involved in car accident Monday night
OSU national champion wrestler A.J. Ferrari involved in car accident Monday night

  Updated
Big 12 Wrestling (copy)

Oklahoma State's AJ Ferrari celebrates after defeating South Dakota State's Tanner Sloan during day 1 of the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State's defending national champion at 197 pounds, was involved in a car accident Monday night.

News of the accident became public around 8:30 p.m. Monday through a Facebook post by Ferrari's father.

“Everyone please get on your knees and pray for AJ Jr.,” AJ Ferrari Sr. wrote. “I have no details but he got into a bad wreck.”

Ferrari's younger brother, Anthony, provided an update in a Snapchat captured by the O'Colly's Adam Engel from Oklahoma City's OU Medical Center later Monday night. 

"Nothing broken on him they said and he will be okay," the Snapchat read. "Thank you for your prayers everyone."

An OSU official told the Tulsa World that the university is "aware" of the situation, but released no further details. Ferrari made an appearance at youth wrestling event in Cushing earlier in the day.

Ferrari became the third true freshman in program history to win a national championship in his debut season with the Cowboys in 2020. The sophomore from Allen, Texas is the nation's top-ranked wrestler in the 197-pound class this season and improved to 10-0 on the the year in Sunday's dual against Lehigh and Gallagher-Iba Arena. 

This is a developing story

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

