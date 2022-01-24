OSU national champion wrestler A.J. Ferrari involved in car accident Monday night

STILLWATER — AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State's defending national champion at 197 pounds, was involved in a car accident Monday night.

News of the accident became public around 8:30 p.m. Monday through a Facebook post by Ferrari's father.

“Everyone please get on your knees and pray for AJ Jr.,” AJ Ferrari Sr. wrote. “I have no details but he got into a bad wreck.”

Ferrari's younger brother, Anthony, provided an update in a Snapchat captured by the O'Colly's Adam Engel from Oklahoma City's OU Medical Center later Monday night.

"Nothing broken on him they said and he will be okay," the Snapchat read. "Thank you for your prayers everyone."

An OSU official told the Tulsa World that the university is "aware" of the situation, but released no further details. Ferrari made an appearance at youth wrestling event in Cushing earlier in the day.