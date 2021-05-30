OSU men's golf builds lead at NCAA Championship; OU in second place

For the second day in a row, Oklahoma State's men's golf team posted the low round of the day at the NCAA Championship to extend its lead with one round of stroke play remaining at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Cowboys used a second consecutive round of 6-under 274 to push their margin to 13 shots over Oklahoma. Through 54 holes, OSU is the only team under par, standing at 12-under 828. The Sooners are second at 841, one shot ahead of Arizona State.
OSU's Bo Jin fired his third straight sub-70 round to maintain the individual lead. The freshman posted a 69 to stand at 9-under 201 and two shots clear of Clemson's Turk Pettit.
His OSU teammate Eugenio Chacarra fired a 2-under 68 to move to a tie for eighth at 3-under 207. Austin Eckroat shot a 67 on Sunday and is tied for 12th place at 210.
Oklahoma had a team score of 282 in the third round. Quade Cummins (68 Sunday) is tied for third individually at 205, while fellow Sooner Jonathan Brightwell (69 Sunday) is a shot back at 206.
Following Monday's final round of stroke play competition, the top eight teams will advance to match play, for quarterfinals and semifinals on Tuesday and the finals on Wednesday.