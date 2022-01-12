OSU men's basketball to honor anniversary of 2001 plane crash on Feb. 5

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State announced plans Wednesday to honor the anniversary of the 2001 plane crash when its men's basketball program hosts Oklahoma at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Feb. 5.

Jan. 27 marks 21 years since ten members of the program died in a plane crash near Strasburg, Colorado following the Cowboys' visit to former Big 12 foes Colorado that night same night.

The Memorial Lobby in the southwest corner of Gallagher-Iba Arena, dedicated in in Feb. 2002, will open 90 minutes before tip off on Feb. 5. The game time is to be announced. At halftime, proceeds from the annual "Remember The 10 Run" will be donated by organizers to OSU counseling services.

On Jan. 27, at 6:37 p.m., the OSU Library Carillon will toll 10 times to honor Kendall Durfey, Bjorn Fahlstrom, Nate Fleming, Will Hancock, Daniel Lawson, Brian Luinstra, Denver Mills, Pat Noyes, Bill Teegins and Jared Weiberg.

