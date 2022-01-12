 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU men's basketball to honor anniversary of 2001 plane crash on Feb. 5
0 Comments
editor's pick

OSU men's basketball to honor anniversary of 2001 plane crash on Feb. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ten-year anniversary arrives for OSU plane crash (copy)

This is the memorial to remember the OSU plane crash victims from Jan. 27, 2001. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State announced plans Wednesday to honor the anniversary of the 2001 plane crash when its men's basketball program hosts Oklahoma at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Feb. 5.

Jan. 27 marks 21 years since ten members of the program died in a plane crash near Strasburg, Colorado following the Cowboys' visit to former Big 12 foes Colorado that night same night.

The Memorial Lobby in the southwest corner of Gallagher-Iba Arena, dedicated in in Feb. 2002, will open 90 minutes before tip off on Feb. 5. The game time is to be announced. At halftime, proceeds from the annual "Remember The 10 Run" will be donated by organizers to OSU counseling services.

On Jan. 27, at 6:37 p.m., the OSU Library Carillon will toll 10 times to honor Kendall Durfey, Bjorn Fahlstrom, Nate Fleming, Will Hancock, Daniel Lawson, Brian Luinstra, Denver Mills, Pat Noyes, Bill Teegins and Jared Weiberg. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OK Preps Extra: A return to prominence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys
OSU Sports Extra

'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys

  • Updated

Brennan Presley said the 2021 Cowboys were “the closest I have been with a team since high school.” Tay Martin, following his three-touchdown performance, called OSU’s chemistry this fall “unmatched.”

Guerin Emig: OSU came to the Fiesta Bowl to beat Notre Dame and wound up making history instead

OSU storms back on Notre Dame to win Fiesta Bowl, seals second 12-win season in school history

Guerin-teed it was quite a Fiesta Bowl: Brennan Presley made the play of the game, then gave the quote of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert