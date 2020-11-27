 Skip to main content
OSU men's basketball: Texas Southern at Oklahoma State lineups

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Texas Southern at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Saturday

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+, KFAQ-1170

TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Weathers;6-3;10;9.0

G;Gilliam;6-5;8.0;5.0

F;Galen;6-6;10.0;7.0

F;Walker;6-9;10.0;7.0

F;Nicholas6-9;2.0;4.0

OKLAHOMA ST. (1-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Cunningham;6-8;21;10

G;Flavors;6-3;8.0;1.0

G;Likekele;6-5;9.0;13.0

G;Ke. Boone;6-8;10.0;12.0

F;Ka. Boone;6-9;5.0;5.0

Notes: The Cowboys will play in Gallagher-Iba Arena for the first time this season on Saturday. It will be the first chance for Stillwater fans to see Cunningham play in person.

