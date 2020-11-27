OSU men's basketball: Texas Southern at Oklahoma State lineups

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Texas Southern at Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m. Saturday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN+, KFAQ-1170
TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Weathers;6-3;10;9.0
G;Gilliam;6-5;8.0;5.0
F;Galen;6-6;10.0;7.0
F;Walker;6-9;10.0;7.0
F;Nicholas6-9;2.0;4.0
OKLAHOMA ST. (1-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Cunningham;6-8;21;10
G;Flavors;6-3;8.0;1.0
G;Likekele;6-5;9.0;13.0
G;Ke. Boone;6-8;10.0;12.0
F;Ka. Boone;6-9;5.0;5.0
Notes: The Cowboys will play in Gallagher-Iba Arena for the first time this season on Saturday. It will be the first chance for Stillwater fans to see Cunningham play in person.
