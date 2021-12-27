OSU men's basketball postpones Big 12 opener at Texas Tech due to Covid-19

Oklahoma State's men's basketball's wait to return to the court will continue into the first week of January.

The Cowboys postponed their Jan. 1 Big 12 opener at Texas Tech Monday afternoon due to Covid-19 protocols within the program. The contest against the 25th-ranked Red Raiders has been rescheduled for Jan. 13, sandwiched between OSU's Jan. 11 visit to West Virginia and a trip to No. 1 Baylor on Jan. 15.

The Cowboys' will begin conference play with a visit from No. 6 Kansas at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 inside at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The postponement follows the cancellation of OSU's nonconference finale against USC on Dec. 22, the result of confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the Trojans program. The Cowboys have not played since their 72-61 defeat against Houston on Dec. 18.

The Big 12 Conference shifted its rules regarding Covid-19-related forfeits last week, reversing a policy that forced programs with outbreaks to forfeit contests they could not participate in. Under the new rules, games will be considered "no contest" if a team has few than six scholarship players and one coach due to Covid-19.

In a statement, Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda said the league will attempt to reschedule games when possible.

