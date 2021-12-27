 Skip to main content
OSU men's basketball postpones Big 12 opener at Texas Tech due to Covid-19
Oklahoma St Houston Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. instructs his team while on defense in the second half of Saturday’s game against Houston in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Tony Gutierrez, AP

Oklahoma State's men's basketball's wait to return to the court will continue into the first week of January.

The Cowboys postponed their Jan. 1 Big 12 opener at Texas Tech Monday afternoon due to Covid-19 protocols within the program. The contest against the 25th-ranked Red Raiders has been rescheduled for Jan. 13, sandwiched between OSU's Jan. 11 visit to West Virginia and a trip to No. 1 Baylor on Jan. 15.

The Cowboys' will begin conference play with a visit from No. 6 Kansas at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 inside at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The postponement follows the cancellation of OSU's nonconference finale against USC on Dec. 22, the result of confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the Trojans program. The Cowboys have not played since their 72-61 defeat against Houston on Dec. 18.

The Big 12 Conference shifted its rules regarding Covid-19-related forfeits last week, reversing a policy that forced programs with outbreaks to forfeit contests they could not participate in. Under the new rules, games will be considered "no contest" if a team has few than six scholarship players and one coach due to Covid-19.

In a statement, Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda said the league will attempt to reschedule games when possible. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

