OSU men's basketball: Oklahoma State at Wichita State lineups

OSU men's basketball: Oklahoma State at Wichita State lineups

Oral Roberts Oklahoma St Basketball

Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone dunks in front of Oral Roberts forward Francis Lacis during the second half of Tuesday's game in Stillwater. 

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State at Wichita State

2 p.m. Saturday

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas 

ESPN+, KFAQ-1170

OKLAHOMA ST. (5-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Cunningham;6-8;20.2;5.6

G;Flavors;6-3;8.0;1.4

G;Likekele;6-5;10.2;8.0

G;Ke. Boone;6-8;6.0;7.8

F;Ka. Boone;6-9;7.8;4.8

WICHITA ST. (1-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Etienne;6-2;20.0;3.0

G;Gilbert;6-0;15.5;4.0

G;Dennis;6-5;5.5;6.0

G;Wade;6-6;4.5;3.5

F;Udeze;6-8;7.0;4.5

Notes: Wichita State beat OSU in a 20-point blowout last year, but both teams have new-look rosters this season. The Cowboys are looking to cap off an undefeated nonconference schedule with a win in Wichita before starting Big 12 play next week. 

— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

