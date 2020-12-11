OSU men's basketball: Oklahoma State at Wichita State lineups

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State at Wichita State
2 p.m. Saturday
Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas
ESPN+, KFAQ-1170
OKLAHOMA ST. (5-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Cunningham;6-8;20.2;5.6
G;Flavors;6-3;8.0;1.4
G;Likekele;6-5;10.2;8.0
G;Ke. Boone;6-8;6.0;7.8
F;Ka. Boone;6-9;7.8;4.8
WICHITA ST. (1-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Etienne;6-2;20.0;3.0
G;Gilbert;6-0;15.5;4.0
G;Dennis;6-5;5.5;6.0
G;Wade;6-6;4.5;3.5
F;Udeze;6-8;7.0;4.5
Notes: Wichita State beat OSU in a 20-point blowout last year, but both teams have new-look rosters this season. The Cowboys are looking to cap off an undefeated nonconference schedule with a win in Wichita before starting Big 12 play next week.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!