 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU men's basketball: Oklahoma State at Marquette lineups

OSU men's basketball: Oklahoma State at Marquette lineups

{{featured_button_text}}
CADE CUNNINGHAM

In his Oklahoma State debut, Cade Cunningham totaled 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Cowboys won at UT-Arlington.

 COURTNEY BAY, OSU Athletics

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State at Marquette 

6 p.m. Tuesday

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

FS1, KFAQ-1170

OKLAHOMA STATE (2-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Cunningham;6-8;20.5;7.0

G;Flavors;6-3;9.5;2.0

G;Likekele;6-5;8.5;9.5

G;Ke. Boone;6-8;7.0;8.0

F;Ka. Boone;6-9;5.0;5.0

MARQUETTE (2-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Mcewen;6-4;13.0;8.0

G;Torrence;6-3;6.0;5.0

F;Cain;6-7;11.0;6.5

F;John;6-9;11.0;10.5

F;Garcia;6-11;17.5;6.0

Notes: For the Big 12-Big East Challenge, the Cowboys will take on Marquette. ... OSU leads the all-time series 4-1 and has a 1-0 record in Milwaukee. ... Marquette has relied on senior leadership this year while Oklahoma State has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Dawson Garcia, Theo John, Koby McEwen and Jamal Cain have combined to account for 60 percent of Marquette's scoring this season. For OSU, freshmen Cade Cunningham, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker have combined to score 49 percent of the team's points this year.

-- From staff and wire reports

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News