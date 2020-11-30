OSU men's basketball: Oklahoma State at Marquette lineups

Notes: For the Big 12-Big East Challenge, the Cowboys will take on Marquette. ... OSU leads the all-time series 4-1 and has a 1-0 record in Milwaukee. ... Marquette has relied on senior leadership this year while Oklahoma State has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Dawson Garcia, Theo John, Koby McEwen and Jamal Cain have combined to account for 60 percent of Marquette's scoring this season. For OSU, freshmen Cade Cunningham, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker have combined to score 49 percent of the team's points this year.