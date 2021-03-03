 Skip to main content
OSU men's basketball: No. 17 Oklahoma State at No. 3 Baylor lineups

OSU men's basketball: No. 17 Oklahoma State at No. 3 Baylor lineups

MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 17 Oklahoma State at No. 3 Baylor

6 p.m. Thursday

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

ESPN2, KFAQ-1170

Oklahoma St. (17-6, 10-6 Big 12)

G;Anderson;6-3;10.3;4.0

G;Williams;6-2;8.0;2.0

G;Walker;6-4;8.9;3.2

G;Cunningham;6-8;19.5;6.3

F;Ka. Boone;6-9;9.8.5.6

Baylor (19-1, 11-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Butler;6-3;16.9;3.2

G;Mitchell;6-2;13.7;2.8

G;Teague;6-4;14.7;4.2

F;Vital;6-5;5.9;6.0

F;Thamba;6-10;4.0;4.4

Emig and Haisten: On Brandon Weeden, Baker Mayfield, Landry Jones and other top QBs of the 2000s

