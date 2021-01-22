OSU men's basketball is cleared to play No. 2 Baylor Saturday

Oklahoma State’s scheduled men’s basketball game against Baylor on Saturday will be played after the Cowboys were cleared on Friday to continue with the competition.

The Cowboys resumed practice on Thursday after shutting down all team activities last week. Friday’s COVID-19 testing has cleared OSU to host No. 2 Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday.

It will be the first game for OSU since beating Kansas 75-50 on Jan. 12. OSU has won three of its last four games its last two scheduled games were postponed.

The West Virginia game scheduled for Jan. 19 was postponed because of WVU’s issues with COVID-19. OSU also had to postpone the first Bedlam game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 16 because of OSU’s COVID-19 problems. The Cowboys will be looking to hand Baylor its first loss of the season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.