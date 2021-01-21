OSU men's basketball has resumed practice

Oklahoma State men’s basketball is has been cleared to resume practice on Thursday, the Tulsa World confirmed.

The Cowboys shut down all team activities last week because of COVID-19 issues and were forced to postpone its game against Oklahoma that was scheduled on Jan. 16.

The game against West Virginia scheduled for Jan. 19 had already been postponed because of WVU’s issues with the virus. OSU hasn’t played a game since beating Kansas at home on Jan. 12.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play No. 2 Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday and Friday’s COVID-19 testing will determine if the game will be played.

