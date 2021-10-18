 Skip to main content
OSU men's basketball goes unranked in AP Top 25 Preseason Poll
OSU men's basketball goes unranked in AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton's Cowboys will be unranked when they open their 2021-22 campaign against UT-Arlington on Nov. 9.

Oklahoma State received votes but did not crack into the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll released Monday morning. With 25 votes, the Cowboys ranked sixth among programs on the outside looking in and would rank No. 31 if the poll extended that far.

OSU closed the 2020-21 season as the 11th-ranked team in the country.

Reigning national runner-up Gonzaga enters 2021-22 as the nation's top team ahead of No. 2 UCLA. No. 3 Kansas, No. 5 Texas and No. 8 Baylor comprised the Big 12's representatives in the preseason rankings. Texas Tech joined the Cowboys in receiving votes.

OSU has supplemented its deep roster of returners with four transfers including Bryce Thompson (Kansas), Moussa Cisse (Memphis) and Woody Newton (Syracuse) ahead of 2021-22. Last week, the Cowboys shared a tie of fifth-place with West Virginia in the conference's preseason poll.

OSU will hold a home exhibition against Central Oklahoma on Nov. 5 before beginning its regular season with UT-Arlington at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9. 

