OSU men's basketball game at Baylor is postponed

The Oklahoma State men's basketball game at Baylor scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
The Big 12 announced the postponement on Tuesday. A Baylor release said the game has been postponed due the "Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines." OSU lost 81-66 to Baylor at home on Jan. 23 without Cade Cunningham and Rondel Walker.
The Bears haven't played a game beating Texas on Feb. 2. They have has six consecutive games postponed.
The Cowboys still don't have a rescheduled date for West Virginia. OSU was supposed to play at WVU on Jan. 19. The Cowboys are hosting Iowa State a 3 p.m. Tuesday. The game is being aired on ESPN+.
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
“He’s just trying to fight through it,” Boynton said. “And I probably need to sit down and make a decision on whether I need to sit him and maybe hold him for a game or two to make sure he’s good later in the final couple weeks of the season. I’ll have that conversation with him and our medical team and figure out what the best course of action is for him. He can be more effective and more himself.”
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. reacts to a call by an official in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)