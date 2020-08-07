The Oklahoma State men's basketball nonconference schedule, which includes seven home games, was announced on Friday.
The Cowboys will host Virginia Tech, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Oral Roberts, Oakland, Central Oklahoma and an SEC opponent for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30. OSU will start the season with a home opener against Green Bay on Nov. 10.
OSU will play at Marquette and Wichita State in December and will participate in the Charleston Classic starting on Nov. 19. The Cowboys finished third in the Charleston Classic in 2015. The 2020 Charleston Classic includes last year’s regular-season ACC champion Florida State and the American Athletic Conference champion in Houston. Seton Hall, Penn State, Tennessee, VCU and Charleston are also included.
According to KenPom, OSU has had a top-15 schedule in three of the last four seasons and last year’s schedule was ranked No. 14. The Cowboys started last season with a 7-0 winning streak and finished its nonconference schedule with an 8-2 record. Oklahoma State’s top-10 recruiting class could help OSU have a similar start to the 2020 season that includes six nonconference opponents what would qualify as Quadrant 1 opponents based on last year’s N.E.T. Rankings.
Oklahoma State’s nonconference schedule:
Nov. 10; Green Bay
Nov. 13; North Texas (at Dallas, Forth Worth)
Nov. 15; Arkansas-Pine Blugg
Nov. 19-22: at Charleston Classic
Nov. 28; Oral Roberts
Dec. 1; at Marquette
Dec. 6; Oakland
Dec. 12; at Wichita State
Dec. 19; Virginia Tech
Dec. 29; Central Oklahoma
Jan. 30; Big 12/SEC Challenge TBA