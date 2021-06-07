OSU adds two assistants, Scott Sutton transitions to new role and Barry Hinson resumes previous position

Oklahoma State men’s basketball announced several changes to its coaching staff on Monday that included two new assistant coaches.
David Cason, who spent the last three seasons as the associate head coach at Florida International University, is joining OSU as an assistant coach. The Cowboys also announced Larry Blunt as an assistant coach after spending the last three seasons at Drake.
Cason has previously coached at Texas, North Carolina, Notre Dame, VCU and Tulsa before joining the FIU staff. Cason has helped coach teams to 12 postseason appearances that include four NCAA Tournaments and seven NIT appearances.
“When it comes to versatility of experience, it doesn’t get much better than David Cason,” OSU head coach Mike Boynton said in a statement. “Coach Cason has coached at every level of college basketball. He has proven time and time again that he has the ability to connect, recruit, develop, and coach elite players for more than 20 years and has been a part of over 400 wins in his career. We are thankful to him and his wife, Tamara, for wanting to join us in our quest to take our program to the next level. His impact will be felt immediately by our players and staff.”
Blunt is leaving a Drake program that won 26 games last season in route to reaching the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. He played an instrumental role in founding Orangeville Prep in Ontario, Canada where he was the head coach for three seasons. Current OSU rising sophomore Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is an Orangeville Prep product.
Jamal Murray and Thon Maker, who were the No. 7 and No. 9 overall picks in the 2016 NBA Draft, are two of Blunt’s former players at Orangeville.
“Coach Blunt is an outstanding addition to our staff,” Boynton said. “His experience as an assistant at both Canisius and Drake, in addition to his experience running his own program, give me great confidence that he is ready to help us on our journey to build a champion in Stillwater. LB has recruited, developed, and coached some elite talent in his time coaching and has the ‘Let’s Work’ mentality as he comes in the door. I’m excited to welcome him and Morgan to the Cowboy basketball family.
Assistant coach Scott Sutton will be entering a newly created position as the Director of Basketball Administration and Barry Hinson will resume his previous position as the staff analyst. Hinson's position was cut during the pandemic but he stayed with the staff as a volunteer.
“Scott has been a tremendously reliable resource with his experience in our profession,” Head coach Mike Boynton said in a statement. “His last name is the foundation of our program and he has taken great pride in pouring his all into creating a championship environment for the program he loves. Scott will continue to be a valuable asset to us in the development of our players and in our defensive identity. I’m thankful to have Scott by my side on every game day as I continue to develop as a coach.”
“I’m so happy we are able to bring Barry back. There is not a greater example of Loyal and True than coach Hinson. He came here to earn his keep and prove his worth two years ago. He exceeded any expectations I could ever imagine and I’m glad we are able to reward his work.”