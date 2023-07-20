Three months separate the modern day and opening tip for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Big 12 conference newcomers UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU will aid the assemblance of a 14-team league exclusive to this year, before Oklahoma and Texas depart for the SEC.

And while the Big 12 will abide by its usual 18-game conference schedule, a new-look format will take place, featuring set home, away and home-and-home opponents.

"Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to, best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness," per a Big 12 release.

On Thursday afternoon, each program's respective conference schedule was released.

Here's how the 2023-24 Big 12 basketball slate will transpire for coach Mike Boynton's Cowboys:

Home + Away

- Oklahoma

- Kansas

- Kansas State

- Texas Tech

- BYU

Home-only

- Baylor

- West Virginia

- TCU

- UCF

Away-only

- Houston

- Texas

- Iowa State

- Cincinnati

Coming off a 20-16 campaign in the 2022-23 season, OSU posted a 8-10 record in Big 12 play, which resulted in a seventh-place finish in the conference standings.

Seven Big 12 programs made the NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys were one-of-three to not, being the lone group to make the National Invitational Tournament as the event's No. 1 overall seed.

However, an upset loss to North Texas -- the tournament's eventual champion -- in the NIT quarterfinals at Gallagher-Iba Arena concluded any possibility of the Cowboys bringing home any postseason hardware.

After going 3-0 last year against the Sooners for the first time since the 1964-65 season, OSU will get at least two more shots at its in-state rival.

The Cowboys will also hold multiple opportunities against Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech and conference-newcomer BYU.

After leading her team to an NCAA tournament appearance lasts season, coach Jacie Hoyt enters her second season at the helm of her program. Here's how her group's Big 12 schedule pans out:

Home + Away

- Oklahoma

- Texas Tech

- Baylor

- Iowa State

- UCF

Home-only

- West Virginia

- Texas

- Houston

- BYU

Away-only

- TCU

- Kansas State

- Kansas

- Cincinnati

After a 21-12 campaign a season ago with a 10-8 record in conference play, which ended in a one-point loss to eventual final-four Miami, Hoyt's Cowgirls look to record the program's first consecutive NCAA Tournament since the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons -- part of a four-year stretch of appearances.

The Cowgirls will face their bitter rivals and defending conference regular season champions OU twice, along with Texas Tech, Iowa State, Baylor and UCF.