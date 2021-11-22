OSU men win big over College of Charleston

The Oklahoma State Cowboys shook off a slow start Monday night in Stillwater, but controlled the second half on their way to a 96-66 win over College of Charleston at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

OSU fell behind 5-0 just over a minute in, and battled the entire first half just to keep up, not taking the lead for good until the last two minutes of the half. The Cowboys closed the half with an 8-0 run to take a 43-36 lead at the break. OSU then shot 62.9% (22-for-35) from the field in the second half to pull away.