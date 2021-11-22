OSU men win big over College of Charleston

The Oklahoma State Cowboys shook off a slow start Monday night in Stillwater, but controlled the second half on their way to a 96-66 win over College of Charleston at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
OSU fell behind 5-0 just over a minute in, and battled the entire first half just to keep up, not taking the lead for good until the last two minutes of the half. The Cowboys closed the half with an 8-0 run to take a 43-36 lead at the break. OSU then shot 62.9% (22-for-35) from the field in the second half to pull away.
Six Cowboys scored in double figures, led by Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson III with 15 points each. Kalib Boone and Bryce Williams each scored 13 points and Isaac Likekele and Moussa Cisse had 10 apiece.
Charleston's John Meeks scored a game-high 22 points.
Oklahoma State faces Oral Roberts at 3 p.m. Friday at the Mabee Center.
OSU 96, CHARLESTON 66
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (3-2): Faye 1-3 1-2 3, Lampten 0-0 2-2 2, Meeks 7-16 5-5 22, R.Smith 4-9 3-4 15, Underwood 2-9 2-2 6, Burnham 3-8 2-2 10, Ali 0-3 2-2 2, Smart 1-3 4-4 6, Tucker 0-7 0-0 0, Horton 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 21-23 66.
OKLAHOMA ST. (5-1): Moncrieffe 1-3 1-2 3, Cisse 5-7 0-0 10, Anderson 6-9 2-2 15, Likekele 4-8 2-4 10, Thompson 5-12 1-2 15, B.Williams 5-9 2-2 13, Walker 1-5 0-0 3, Ke.Boone 1-2 0-0 3, Ka.Boone 5-5 3-3 13, T.Smith 3-3 0-0 6, Newton 2-4 0-0 5, Church 0-0 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 11-15 96.
Halftime: OSU 43-36. 3-Point Goals: CC 9-22 (R.Smith 4-8, Meeks 3-4, Burnham 2-2, Ali 0-1, Faye 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Underwood 0-2, Horton 0-3), OSU 9-18 (Thompson 4-6, Anderson 1-2, Ke.Boone 1-2, Newton 1-2, Walker 1-3, B.Williams 1-3). Rebounds: CC 29 (Burnham 7), OSU 29 (Moncrieffe, Cisse, Likekele 5). Assists: CC 8 (Underwood 2), OSU 18 (Likekele 5). Total Fouls: CC 18, OSU 19.