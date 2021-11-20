OSU men third, TU men sixth at NCAA cross country meet

"When you step back and look at it, it was a pretty good day," OSU coach Dave Smith said in a news release. "If you look at (it) in the context of what we were hoping for, it was a tough day. It was not what we hoped for or where we thought we could be. We had some adversity and things that didn't go our way. That's sports and that's life. We still competed through it and did a good job."