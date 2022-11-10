OSU men stumble late as Southern Illinois rallies for 61-60 victory

STILLWATER — A double-digit cushion in the second half evaporated in the closing minutes, leading to Oklahoma State’s first loss.

The Cowboys stumbled 61-60 to Southern Illinois on Thursday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena, missing their last six shots along with three free throws in the final minute.

“Disappointing ending to the game,” coach Mike Boynton said. “Frustrating that we didn’t execute better offensively down the stretch because for most of the game, our defense was so good.

“I want to give (Southern Illinois) credit for not losing their composure when we built a double-digit lead in the second half. … At the end of the day, their two best players really led them in a way that gave them a chance against us.”

OSU (1-1) led for 27 minutes and by as many as 13 in the second half. The advantage was 10 after a dunk by Moussa Cisse with seven minutes left.

That dwindled to one at the 2:30 mark when Lance Jones singlehandedly delivered a 7-0 run. The Cowboys were out of sorts for the remainder, missing eight of nine shots, giving up the go-ahead 3-pointer by Marcus Domask and throwing the ball away with 13 seconds left.

After a missed one-and-one free throw by the Salukis, OSU had another chance on the other end, but a shot from Bryce Thompson met the front of the rim.

“It’s frustrating; any loss is frustrating,” Thompson said. “I know this was a good team, but we had them on the ropes there in the middle of the second half. … Our next step will be being able to move those teams away and just rally together and finish the game out.”

Free throws problematic: The Cowboys shot 50% at the free-throw line, with Cisse missing three late ones and Thompson making 1-of-6 attempts. The rest of the team was 6-for-6.

“We’ve got to get better, especially me,” Cisse said. “I feel like if I made those two last shots it would be different.”

Asked about the solution for missed free throws, Boynton said: “We’ve just got to keep working at it. I’ve seen them make them in practice. We shoot them every day, and they’ve ultimately got to have confidence that they’re going to step up there and make them.”

Quiet night for Boone: After a 15-point outing in the season opener, forward Kalib Boone had two points Thursday night against an undersized opponent, attempting only three shots. He also had five rebounds.

“They were just really physical and just playing underneath him,” Boynton said. “It was part of the game plan to try to play through him … but he just couldn’t get great angles and was just kind of getting off balance, so we’ve got to keep working on that with him.”

Shorthanded bench: OSU was without reserve guard Woody Newton, whose father died this week. Of the nine players who entered the game, only five scored more than two points.

By the numbers

32: Through two games, OSU has committed 32 turnovers.

15: Moussa Cisse pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds as part of a double-double outing.

9: Bryce Thompson led the Cowboys in scoring for the ninth time in his career, scoring 14 points.

5: Avery Anderson III snagged five steals.

15-6: OSU lost despite having a 15-6 advantage in fast-break points

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 61, OKLAHOMA STATE 60

S. ILLINOIS (2-0): D'Amico 3-6 1-2 8, Domask 5-15 2-2 16, T.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 8-17 1-1 19, J.Newton 1-3 2-2 4, Banks 2-6 0-0 4, Rupert 1-3 0-0 2, Ferguson 1-2 0-0 3, Wonders 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-60 6-7 61.

OKLAHOMA ST. (1-1): Boone 1-3 0-0 2, Cisse 5-10 1-4 11, Anderson 7-15 0-0 14, Thompson 6-14 1-6 14, Wright 1-6 2-2 4, Asberry 3-6 4-4 13, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 8-16 60.

Halftime: Oklahoma St. 33-28. 3-Point Goals: S. Illinois 9-31 (Domask 4-8, Jones 2-8, Wonders 1-1, Ferguson 1-2, D'Amico 1-4, Banks 0-1, T.Brown 0-1, J.Newton 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Johnson 0-4), Oklahoma St. 4-16 (Asberry 3-6, Thompson 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Boone 0-1, Harris 0-1, Wright 0-3). Rebounds: S. Illinois 26 (Domask 7), Oklahoma St. 41 (Cisse 15). Assists: S. Illinois 13 (Domask 4), Oklahoma St. 10 (Anderson 3). Total Fouls: S. Illinois 17, Oklahoma St. 12.