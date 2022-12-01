OSU men fall to on road to unbeaten No. 8 UConn, 74-64

STORRS, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Oklahoma State 74-64 on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies (9-0).
It was the smallest margin of victory for UConn so far this season. The Huskies' next closest was an 82-67 win over then-No. 18 Alabama last Friday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.
Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys (5-3). Avery Anderson III added 14.
Hawkins, a sophomore, had 18 points at the half as UConn dominated the final eight minutes to build a 48-31 lead.
Tyreek Smith's three-point play gave OSU its final lead, 28-25 with 7:27 remaining.
UConn responded with a 15-0 run, including eight points from the foul line, over the next 4:27. The Huskies dominated at the foul line, hitting 15-of-19 in the half compared to OSU's 4-for-4.
People are also reading…
The Cowboys didn't cut the deficit under double digits until the final minute of the game.
Hawkins' previous career high was 20 points earlier this season against North Carolina-Wilmington.
Big picture
The Cowboys played their highest-ranked opponent since losing to No. 7 Baylor last season on Feb. 21. OSU is 1-4 against top-10 opponents since the start of last season.
UConn is off to its best start since 2013-14, when it also began 9-0. The program's best start was 19-0 by the 1998-99 team, which went on to win the school's first national championship.
Up next
Oklahoma State: Hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday.
UConn: At Florida on Wednesday for its first true road game.
UCONN, OKLAHOMA STATE 64
OKLAHOMA ST. (5-3): Boone 5-12 5-7 15, Cisse 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 5-13 4-4 14, Thompson 3-10 2-2 8, Wright 2-6 2-2 7, Asberry 3-4 2-2 11, Smith 3-4 1-2 7, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 16-19 64.
UCONN (9-0): Karaban 1-4 2-2 4, Sanogo 7-14 6-8 20, Hawkins 6-13 9-12 26, Jackson 4-7 2-2 11, T.Newton 1-5 0-0 2, Calcaterra 2-6 3-4 9, Alleyne 0-2 0-0 0, Diarra 0-3 0-1 0, Clingan 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 21-56 24-33 74.
Halftime: UConn 48-31. 3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 4-11 (Asberry 3-4, Wright 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2), UConn 8-23 (Hawkins 5-9, Calcaterra 2-2, Jackson 1-3, Alleyne 0-1, Diarra 0-1, T.Newton 0-2, Sanogo 0-2, Karaban 0-3). Fouled Out: Cisse. Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 34 (Cisse 10), UConn 28 (Jackson 7). Assists: Oklahoma St. 5 (Asberry 3), UConn 11 (Jackson 6). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 25, UConn 16.