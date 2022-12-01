OSU men fall to on road to unbeaten No. 8 UConn, 74-64

STORRS, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Oklahoma State 74-64 on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies (9-0).

It was the smallest margin of victory for UConn so far this season. The Huskies' next closest was an 82-67 win over then-No. 18 Alabama last Friday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys (5-3). Avery Anderson III added 14.

Hawkins, a sophomore, had 18 points at the half as UConn dominated the final eight minutes to build a 48-31 lead.

Tyreek Smith's three-point play gave OSU its final lead, 28-25 with 7:27 remaining.

UConn responded with a 15-0 run, including eight points from the foul line, over the next 4:27. The Huskies dominated at the foul line, hitting 15-of-19 in the half compared to OSU's 4-for-4.

The Cowboys didn't cut the deficit under double digits until the final minute of the game.

Hawkins' previous career high was 20 points earlier this season against North Carolina-Wilmington.

Big picture

The Cowboys played their highest-ranked opponent since losing to No. 7 Baylor last season on Feb. 21. OSU is 1-4 against top-10 opponents since the start of last season.

UConn is off to its best start since 2013-14, when it also began 9-0. The program's best start was 19-0 by the 1998-99 team, which went on to win the school's first national championship.

Up next

Oklahoma State: Hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday.

UConn: At Florida on Wednesday for its first true road game.

UCONN, OKLAHOMA STATE 64

OKLAHOMA ST. (5-3): Boone 5-12 5-7 15, Cisse 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 5-13 4-4 14, Thompson 3-10 2-2 8, Wright 2-6 2-2 7, Asberry 3-4 2-2 11, Smith 3-4 1-2 7, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 16-19 64.

UCONN (9-0): Karaban 1-4 2-2 4, Sanogo 7-14 6-8 20, Hawkins 6-13 9-12 26, Jackson 4-7 2-2 11, T.Newton 1-5 0-0 2, Calcaterra 2-6 3-4 9, Alleyne 0-2 0-0 0, Diarra 0-3 0-1 0, Clingan 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 21-56 24-33 74.

Halftime: UConn 48-31. 3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 4-11 (Asberry 3-4, Wright 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2), UConn 8-23 (Hawkins 5-9, Calcaterra 2-2, Jackson 1-3, Alleyne 0-1, Diarra 0-1, T.Newton 0-2, Sanogo 0-2, Karaban 0-3). Fouled Out: Cisse. Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 34 (Cisse 10), UConn 28 (Jackson 7). Assists: Oklahoma St. 5 (Asberry 3), UConn 11 (Jackson 6). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 25, UConn 16.