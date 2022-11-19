OSU men fall short of NCAA cross country title on tiebreaker; Cowgirls 4th

STILLWATER — A single corner of a video board held the entire crowd’s attention.

When the big screen at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships updated, it showed OSU had won the men’s 10K team title.

People erupted in cheers, as the crowd at the Greiner Family Cross Country course in Stillwater favored the hosting Cowboys and Cowgirls. Several bundled-up OSU fans hoisted another fan in the air.

It was celebration time.

Then the scoreboard updated again, showing Northern Arizona in front.

When the big screen refreshed for the final time, NAU and OSU were tied for first at 83 points.

Northern Arizona won the men’s team title on a tiebreaker because out of both teams’ top-five finishers, three were from NAU. It is NAU’s third consecutive men’s 10K championship and sixth in the past seven years.

“I was at the 1K mark, walking up hearing the whole crowd cheer,” OSU coach Dave Smith said. “I thought, ‘Oh, we must have won,’ and then I hear (a groan), ‘Oh crap, we didn’t.’ Then everyone was cheering again, so we won and lost like four times on my walk back up here.”

Less than a tenth of a second cost OSU first place.

OSU junior Alex Maier finished fifth, just two-tenths of a second behind Tennessee’s Dylan Jacobs. The margin for OSU’s Victor Shitsama was even smaller, as he finished two-hundredths of a second behind BYU’s Davin Thompson.

If either Maier or Shitsama had taken the edge in those battles, OSU would have captured its first team title since 2012.

Rory Leonard, OSU junior, reflected on the race while the results were still being sorted out. He said he was proud regardless of outcome.

“If we haven’t won, it will be pretty heartbreaking,” Leonard said. “But the journey that we’ve been on and to know that we’ve come second, and I was potentially the fifth guy in 31st, there’s not much more anyone can do to lose to an NAU team that beats us in that respect; that’s pretty amazing.”

As if the thrilling finish to the men’s race wasn’t enough adrenaline, Smith also coached OSU in the women’s 6K race. OSU placed fourth, winning the first team trophy in program history.

“We’ve never won a top-four podium finish before, so proud of them,” Smith said. “We had bigger dreams and bigger goals, but still we came a long way this year.”

Even with history made on the women’s side, the narrow loss of a national championship will be hard for Smith to shake. He said he would be thinking about the 0.02-second margin while trying to sleep Saturday night.

It looked to be a long night for the entire team, whether dwelling on a national championship slipping away or finally getting a chance to break a strict training regimen.

“There’ll be big celebration (win or lose), actually,” Leonard said. “It's going to be a big night. We’ve been living like monks for like three to four months now, so it's going to be nice to change it up a little bit.”

NCAA CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Top men’s teams: 1. Northern Arizona, 83. 2. Oklahoma State, 83. 3. BYU, 132. 4. Stanford, 195. 5. Wake Forest, 204. 6. Wisconsin, 212. 7. Air Force, 264. 8. Colorado, 281. 9. Tulsa, 304. 10. North Carolina, 323.

Top 10K men’s finishers: 1. Charles Hicks, Stanford, 28:43.6. 2. Nico Young, Northern Arizona, 28:44.5. 3. Drew Bosley, Northern Arizona, 28:55.9. 4. Dylan Jacobs, Tennessee, 28:58.0. 5. Alex Maier, Oklahoma State, 28:58.2. 6. Graham Blanks, Harvard, 28:58.4. 7. Casey Clinger, BYU, 28:59.9. 8. Isai Rodriguez, Oklahoma State, 28:59.9. 9. Parker Wolfe, North Carolina, 29:00.4. 10. Ky Robinson, Stanford, 29:07.4.

Other OSU individuals: 12. Fouad Messaoudi 29:10.8. 31. Victor Shitsama 29:29.0. 32. Rory Leonard 29:29.1. 53. Ryan Schoppe 29:48.7. 140. Will Muirhead 30:31.4.

TU individuals: 15. Cormac Dalton 29:16.0 14. 23. Shay McEvoy 29:25.7. 44. Isaac Akers 29:40.4. 61. Michael Power 29:51.3. 202. Malte Propp 31:04.9. 223. Luke Lambert 31:29.8. 236. Max Nores 31:56.0.

Top women’s teams: 1. NC State, 114. 2. New Mexico, 140. 3. Alabama, 166. 4. Oklahoma State, 201. 5. North Carolina, 242. 6. Northern Arizona, 257. 7. Notre Dame, 261. 8. BYU, 263. 9. Virginia, 268. 10. Georgetown, 271.

Top 6K women’s finishers: 1. Katelyn Tuohy, NC State, 19:27.7. 2. Parker Valby, Florida, 19:30.9. 3. Kelsey Chmiel, NC State, 19:37.1. 4. Elise Stearns, Northern Arizona, 19:43.9. 5. Bailey Hertenstein, Colorado, 19:45.1. 6. Hilda Olemomoi, Alabama, 19:45.6. 7. Natalie Cook, Oklahoma State, 19:46.3. 8. Olivia Markezich, Notre Dame, 19:46.4. 9. Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama, 19:48.2. 10. Addie Engel, Ohio State, 19:50.4.

Other OSU individuals: 13. Taylor Roe 19:56.4. 57. Gabby Hentemann 20:19.3. 74. Gabija Galvydyte 20:27.1. 91. Stephanie Moss 20:34.0. 151. Billah Jepkirui 20:56.4. 220. Sivan Auerbach 21:36.0.

TU individuals: 135. Chloe Hershenow 20:49.6.