STILLWATER — One month ago, Oklahoma State looked like a lock.

They’d just upset No. 12 Iowa State in Ames, snatching a 64-56 and handing the Cyclones their first loss at home of the season. The Cowboys did it without star defender Avery Anderson, too.

Their record improved to 16-9 overall, paired with a respectable 7-5 conference record. Bracket projections painted the Cowboys as a No. 8 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

After being ineligible for the national tournament last season due to NCAA violations, OSU looked poised for a return.

Four weeks later, and that spot faded. A five-game losing streak and sub-.500 conference record resulted in the Cowboys failing to secure a spot as one of the 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament.

OSU will instead play in the National Invitation Tournament, with top-seeded schools hosting games on campus before the final four advance to neutral site games in Las Vegas.

In years where they were eligible for the postseason, it’s the fourth time under OSU coach Mike Boynton the Cowboys will miss the NCAA Tournament.

Over the past week, ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi bounced OSU (18-15, 9-11 Big 12) around on the bubble, pinning the Cowboys as one of the final teams in before closing the week as one of the first teams out after a loss to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament.

Meanwhile, other bubble teams like Arizona State strengthened its resumes, resulting in them claiming the final spots in the field of 68.