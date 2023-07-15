STILLWATER — When Oklahoma State recruited Trace Ford back in 2018, Mike Gundy and the defensive staff saw an opportunity for development.

Ford, a four-star defensive lineman at Edmond Santa Fe, measured in at 6-foot-3, 227 pounds. “We liked his potential, we liked his mobility. We developed him,” Gundy said this week.

Fast forward five years and Ford is 30 pounds heavier. Despite two injury-riddled seasons, Ford's career started strong with 51 tackles and 7.5 sacks across 21 games his first two seasons.

He developed into an anchor on the OSU defense. But Ford's redshirt senior season won't be spent in Stillwater. Instead, Ford transferred this offseason to Oklahoma, joining a revamped defense under coach Brent Venables.

This week at Big 12 Media Days, Ford’s story drew attention, despite him transferring almost seven months ago. Gundy fielded an array of questions revolving around his former defensive end. On one of his answers, he steered his response toward developing Ford across four years at OSU.

And as the transfer portal continues to expand yearly — since opening in 2019, the number of players entering has increased each year — can the Cowboys, who have prioritized development under Gundy, continue to do so?

“We’ve always brought in young people and developed them,” Gundy said. “Now, the concern is, are we developing them for us or somebody else?”

This past season, OSU lost 17 scholarship players to the transfer portal. Two (Braylin Presley and Stephon Johnson Jr.) were freshmen. Sophomores John Paul Richardson and Bryson Green left. The other 13 were at least juniors.

But, as experienced players leave the program after years, Gundy says OSU's approach cannot change.

“We’ve made a living developing our players, so we can’t just change what we do, because we’ve been good at it,” he said. “We make minor adjustments but why change what we’ve been good at, because we don’t know who’s not going to do it.”

Gundy, entering his 19th season as head coach of OSU, admits he isn’t the best at predicting who will be entering the transfer portal. “Some guys that have left on the portal, I would have thought they would’ve never left.”

He continued, “Our development has to stay the same. We hope they stay for all four years, and history tells us it’s probably not going to happen with some of them.”

It trickles down into recruiting, too. More coaches lean toward retooling rosters in the transfer portal instead of traditional high school recruiting as a way to achieve “instant success" over building around recruits.

But as the extra year of eligibility granted by the COVID-19 pandemic begins to phase out (the majority will be done in 2025, with the exception of special cases), the answer for replacing transfers isn't always in recruiting.

“If you get two wideouts go out, you’ve got to try and bring two in,” Gundy said. “One of them is a freshman, one of them is a junior, you try to bring in a junior and freshman in. I can’t lose a sophomore and a junior, I could but I don’t think it’s good, bring two freshmen in and have no maturity at that position."

Of course, those high schooler players recruited who end up at different programs can always make their way back around if they hop in the transfer portal years later.

“It’s kind of like your mom used to tell you,” Gundy said. “You might as well be nice to everybody, make a lot of friends, because they might be on your team two years from now.”

