OSU looking forward to a week off before starting bowl preparations

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s players and coaches trudged off a soggy field Saturday, an end to a disappointing regular season that peaked with a top-10 ranking and concluded with four losses in the final five games.

After the Cowboys stumbled 24-19 against West Virginia, their attention immediately turned to what’s next: a much-needed week off before starting preparations for a to-be-determined bowl game.

“The players need a break,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We had a pretty early open date this year, so it’s been a while since they’ve had a break. They need some time away from us.

“It’s good for them and it’s good for the coaches. It’s a grind for everybody in college football. But honestly, we just kind of need a break.”

With a Week 4 open date, OSU has played games in nine consecutive weeks. That has taken a toll, leading to many players being sidelined and most others coping through injuries.

“You’re getting hit every day in practice and in games,” linebacker Mason Cobb said. “It deteriorates your body, for sure. … I’m going to take my rest and come back healthy.”

The bowl game is likely a month away, based on projections. With a week off, the Cowboys will still have plenty of time to accommodate the additional 15 practices.

“I think this week coming up is going to be good for the team and good for players and coaches, mentally and physically,” safety Jason Taylor II said. “It’s needed, and we’ve got to take advantage of it.”

There’s also an opportunity for some players to return for a bowl game. Injuries have piled up in the second half of the season, one of the causes for the recent defeats.

“We might be able to get a few more people back, which would be good,” Gundy said. “We can get some guys healthy in the next couple of weeks, get a chance to compete and go out and play the best game they played in a few months, if we get a few guys back.”