OSU looking forward to a week off before starting bowl preparations

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s players and coaches trudged off a soggy field Saturday, an end to a disappointing regular season that peaked with a top-10 ranking and concluded with four losses in the final five games.
After the Cowboys stumbled 24-19 against West Virginia, their attention immediately turned to what’s next: a much-needed week off before starting preparations for a to-be-determined bowl game.
“The players need a break,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We had a pretty early open date this year, so it’s been a while since they’ve had a break. They need some time away from us.
“It’s good for them and it’s good for the coaches. It’s a grind for everybody in college football. But honestly, we just kind of need a break.”
With a Week 4 open date, OSU has played games in nine consecutive weeks. That has taken a toll, leading to many players being sidelined and most others coping through injuries.
“You’re getting hit every day in practice and in games,” linebacker Mason Cobb said. “It deteriorates your body, for sure. … I’m going to take my rest and come back healthy.”
The bowl game is likely a month away, based on projections. With a week off, the Cowboys will still have plenty of time to accommodate the additional 15 practices.
“I think this week coming up is going to be good for the team and good for players and coaches, mentally and physically,” safety Jason Taylor II said. “It’s needed, and we’ve got to take advantage of it.”
There’s also an opportunity for some players to return for a bowl game. Injuries have piled up in the second half of the season, one of the causes for the recent defeats.
“We might be able to get a few more people back, which would be good,” Gundy said. “We can get some guys healthy in the next couple of weeks, get a chance to compete and go out and play the best game they played in a few months, if we get a few guys back.”
Photos: Cowboys lose to Mountaineers 24-19 in final home game
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. (6) reaches to catch a pass in the end zone while being covered by West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Rashad Ajayi (4) during the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) holds his head in his hands after missing a pass during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
the Oklahoma State Cowboys marching bands and cheerleaders wait for the team to take the field in the rain before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) and Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) take snaps before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) prepares to pass during warmups before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) runs off the field during warmups before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys players huddle in the end zone in the rain before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Peyton Kramer (39) makes a catch during warmups before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) throws back a catch during warmups before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Cale Cabbiness (83) makes a catch during warmups before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Fans wait for the Oklahoma State Cowboys to come out to the field before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs onto the field with a rose and a football to give to his family for senior day before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) pulls back for a pass during the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) scores a touchdown as his teammates celebrate during the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) runs past an attempted tackle by West Virginia Mountaineers safety Hershey McLaurin (13) during the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen Anderson (28) during the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates a first down catch during the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
The Oklahoma State Cowboys take the field from the home entrance before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
The Oklahoma State Cowboys take the field from the home entrance before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
The Oklahoma State Cowboys take the field from the home entrance before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
The Oklahoma State Cowboys take the field from the home entrance before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field with his players before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field with his players before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. (6) runs through the end zone after missing a pass while being covered by West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Rashad Ajayi (4) during the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) runs in a touchdown during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) and Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) is tackled near the goal line by West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys Mike Gundy looks across the field at a stoppage in play during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Jasir Cox (7) during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) runs on a quarterback keeper during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II (25) stand up after making an interception during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) tries to outrun West Virginia Mountaineers defenders on a carry during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Deondre Jackson (4) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Lee Kpogba (8) on a carry during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Xavier Ross (56) tackles West Virginia Mountaineers running back Justin Johnson Jr. (26) during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Xavier Benson (1) tackles West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) gets a pass off before being hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Mason Cobb (0) during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) tries to outrun West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24)during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) tries to stiff arm West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
The West Virginia Mountaineers cheer as running back Jaylen Anderson (28) makes a carry into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) runs past defenders during the third quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) jumps through the air trying to avoid a tackle by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Taijh Alston (12) during the third quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) looks for a receiver during the third quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Deondre Jackson (4) slips on wet turf on a carry during the third quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) runs down the sideline to score a touchdown during the third quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) celebrates his touchdown in the end zone with his teammates during the third quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) celebrates his touchdown during the third quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp (20) shakes hands with Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) after the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown walks off the field with Oklahoma state troopers after the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Deondre Jackson (4) tries to push away a tackle by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Lee Kpogba (8) during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Preston Fox (29) is tackled by Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Kale Smith (10) during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) tries to sidestep West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) tries to jump over West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) pulls back for a pass during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys cheerleaders perform a routine in the rain near the end zone during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) reaches for a pass that slipped out of his hands during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) waves to the stands as fans begin leaving the stadium before the end of the fourth quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
