OSU linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin Harper taken in sixth round of NFL Draft

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State (copy) (copy)

Oklahoma State linebackers Devin Harper (16) and Malcolm Rodriguez chase Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks during their Bedlam game Nov. 27 in Stillwater.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

After going through the NFL Draft process together, Oklahoma State linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper were taken in the sixth round Saturday, only a few picks apart.

Rodriguez, a Wagoner native, went 188th overall to the Detroit Lions while Harper was 193rd to the Dallas Cowboys. After playing alongside each other for five years, the pair trained together for three months in Arizona.

"Me and Malcolm are like twins," Harper said at OSU's Pro Day. "We fit together perfectly. Living in a house together for three months, it was great. We had no problems.

"He's like a brother to me. I'm always calling him and he's always calling me."

Rodriguez and Harper are the first OSU linebackers drafted since 1995, when Dallas took Linc Harden in the fourth round.

Despite his All-America status and 400-plus career tackles, Rodriguez was considered a sleeper in this year's draft class. At OSU, he went from being lightly recruited to becoming one of the top defensive players in program history.

Harper, who is from Knoxville, Tennessee, had a breakout season in 2021 in his first year as a full-time starter, totaling 10 tackles for lost yardage and six sacks. He appeared in 59 career games with 16 starts.

