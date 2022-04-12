OSU linebacker Mason Cobb readies for increased role

STILLWATER — After waiting his turn, Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb is preparing for a breakout season.

“It’s a long time coming,” Cobb said. “I had to be patient. Sometimes I get in my head about it. I have good people around me (telling me to) be patient — it’s coming.”

With the Cowboys having to replace standout starters Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper, Cobb is the lone returner to the position who has started a game. A junior from Provo, Utah, he has appeared in 19 games in the past two seasons.

“He should give us some quality work in the first game,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He’s close to 225 (pounds) now and he runs well and he’s a physical player. He seems to have some natural ability, some natural savvy to be in the right place at the right time.”

Cobb has been quietly noticed since his arrival, twice earning weekly scout team honors as a freshman and being selected special teams player of the week last season. He is relying on those experiences plus additional reps in practice this spring to get ready for his increased role.

“It’s kind of just learning all the time,” he said. “I feel like I’ve come into a time where the game is slowing down for me, so I feel like I’m very comfortable on the field and with the plays.

“It’s just understanding the defense and being able to see keys before the play happens, so you’re not really second-guessing anything. It’s almost natural, (and that) especially comes with more reps.”

For a stellar high school player who racked up 306 tackles in three years, waiting for significant playing time hasn’t been easy. Despite that, Cobb was never tempted to transfer.

“I’ve never been that type of guy — when things get hard to leave,” he said. “I didn’t go to the best high school and a lot of people wanted me to transfer to go play for better schools. I didn’t do it. I don’t like going to a better place. I like creating a better place.”

A coveted three-star prospect, Cobb had other Power Five offers out of high school but connected with the other players he met on his visit to OSU, leading to his commitment.

“It was winter break,” he said. “There was nobody here, so there wasn’t much to do but hang out with dudes. I liked how the walk-ons hung out with the starters and the offensive players hung out with the defensive players. It just like reminded me of high school.”

Studying under high-level linebackers for two seasons benefited Cobb, who will look to follow in their footsteps.

“In practice, it would be middle of the week and (Rodriguez) would be running full speed after the ball,” he said. “(They taught me about) doing the right thing, doing everything right, working hard, never being late, that kind of stuff.”

Now a veteran, Cobb has taken on those same traits.

“I’ve noticed him running around in practice,” Gundy said. “He’s been here long enough now that he understands the maturity it takes to practice at a high level and get ready to play a game.”

