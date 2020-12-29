 Skip to main content
OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is coming back for the 2021 season

OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is coming back for the 2021 season

Malcolm Rodriguez

Former Wagoner great Malcolm Rodriguez scores a huge touchdown on an interception return to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State in 2019. Rodriguez has been added to the Butkus Award watch list for 2020.

 Courtesy, Oklahoma State Athletics

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is coming back for one more ride with the Cowboys in the 2021 season, according to the Cowboy Radio Network.

The NCAA gave every player in the country a free year of eligibility because of the pandemic. That allows Rodriguez to return for another season despite being a senior this year.

Rodriguez has done a solid job at linebacker since making the switch from safety last season. Rodriguez has tallied 73 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and seven tackles for loss this season.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has established a strong defensive culture in his third year with the Cowboys and Rodriguez has played a major part. Keeping him on the roster for next season will help the defense continue building on what it accomplished this season.

This year’s defensive unit will have one more chance to flex its talent in today’s Cheez-It Bowl that kicks off against Miami at 4:30 p.m. in Orlando.

