OSU linebacker Calvin Bundage is expected to play in his first game in more than 660 days against Tulsa on Saturday

Oklahoma State has waited long enough for the start of the 2020 football season but nobody has waited longer than linebacker Calvin Bundage.
Bundage missed all of last season with a back injury and hasn’t played in a game since the 31-24 loss to TCU on Nov. 24, 2018. He will suit up for his first game in more than 660 days when the Cowboys host Tulsa for the season opener at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Bundage’s return wasn’t easy. He visited at least seven different doctors over the past year trying to get back on the field.
“Everybody that was telling me they said it was a big deal and you shouldn’t play football but I went to a great doctor and he fixed it,” Bundage said. “People shy away from back surgery but I guess mine turned out good.”
Bundage says he hasn’t felt this healthy in a long time. The 6-1, 220-pound fifth year senior said he feels just as healthy today as he did coming into Stillwater his freshman year.
“Before I even messed up my back, my back was messed up before that so I never really played fully healthy,” Bundage said. “But I didn’t know I wasn’t healthy so now it’s just a big difference.”
Multiple OSU players have attested to Bundage’s enthusiastic play during fall camp, but OSU coach Mike Gundy said there is always optimistic caution with a player returning from an injury as serious as his. Gundy was holding his breath until he saw Bundage make tackles in practice.
“I was hoping that he would be there tomorrow and kind of push through it and he’s done well,” Gundy said. “You’re always a little cautious just based on an injury to a player and hopefully it will hold up and he can play this season. It’s really kind of changed his life just getting back on the field.”
Now that he’s back in football shape, Bundage is out to prove he can still play at a high level.
“It feels good to just put everything at rest and just prove I’m the best,” Bundage said. “I feel like I came back better than last time, a better player this year.”
Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga held it down for the linebacker group while Bundage was gone. Now that he’s back, Bundage said he has no idea what his role will be with the linebacker corps.
“I think coming into it the coaches didn’t know if I was going to be back so they didn’t know if I was going to be able to play,” Bundage said. “But I came back a better player so I don’t know, honestly. I don’t know how it’s going to go.”
The Cowboys have a solid group of linebackers with Rodriguez, Ogbongbemiga, Bundage and Devin Harper. Gundy told media on Monday that because OSU plays two-deep on defense, Bundage will be able to get as much football as he wants. He is just happy to see Bundage healthy again, he said.
“I was hoping that Calvin could come back and play for him more so than the team,” Gundy said. “Just based on for a coach it’s just tragic when you see a young man that can’t compete but he still wants to play the game. …I’m really excited for him. His attitude, his posture and demeanor over the last two months has been fabulous. He’s smiling again so I’m just happy that he gets to get back on the field because he loves to play football.”
