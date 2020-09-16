OSU linebacker Calvin Bundage is expected to play in his first game in more than 660 days against Tulsa on Saturday

“I was hoping that he would be there tomorrow and kind of push through it and he’s done well,” Gundy said. “You’re always a little cautious just based on an injury to a player and hopefully it will hold up and he can play this season. It’s really kind of changed his life just getting back on the field.”

Now that he’s back in football shape, Bundage is out to prove he can still play at a high level.

“It feels good to just put everything at rest and just prove I’m the best,” Bundage said. “I feel like I came back better than last time, a better player this year.”

Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga held it down for the linebacker group while Bundage was gone. Now that he’s back, Bundage said he has no idea what his role will be with the linebacker corps.

“I think coming into it the coaches didn’t know if I was going to be back so they didn’t know if I was going to be able to play,” Bundage said. “But I came back a better player so I don’t know, honestly. I don’t know how it’s going to go.”