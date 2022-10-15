OSU lets things slip away, falls to TCU in critical Big 12 battle

FORT WORTH, Texas — When quarterback Spencer Sanders put injury rumors to rest and ran for two early touchdowns, the biggest concern for Oklahoma State appeared null.

The eighth-ranked Cowboys were in firm control at No. 13 TCU on Saturday and seemingly headed for a signature victory, going up 24-7 in the second quarter and still leading by two touchdowns heading into the final frame.

The offense sputtered from there, mustering 32 yards and no points in the fourth quarter. The result was a painful 43-40 loss in double overtime for OSU’s first setback of the season.

“We couldn’t run the football very well, so we became a little bit one-dimensional,” coach Mike Gundy said. “I really think that’s what the difference was.”

The fearless playmaker who carried his team to five wins to open the year, Sanders dealt with a shoulder issue with his throwing arm throughout the week, multiple sources told the Tulsa World.

Asked whether missing practice leading up to the game affected him, Sanders said: “It didn’t. … I have to physically come out and play better.”

Sanders threw for 245 yards and a touchdown with an interception while rushing for 68 yards and the two scores, with most of his success coming in the first half.

“He’s fine,” Gundy said. “He played pretty good. He missed a couple throws, but overall he played pretty good.”

A rushing attack that typically features Sanders along with running back Dominic Richardson netted 141 yards on 41 attempts, an average of 3.4 yards per carry. In the second half, that average was 2.7 yards per carry.

“Obviously, I’d like to rush the ball better than what we did,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “I’ve got to go back and look at it and see what happened. I can’t really expand too much on it without knowing exactly what the issues were.”

Aside from a promising drive that ended with an interception thrown by Sanders, the Cowboys went three-and-out on their other fourth-quarter drives while TCU caught rhythm. Those three series included five carries for a total of 8 yards and three incompletions.

“I wish we could have put the hammer down and finished it,” Dunn said. “I’m really disappointed in myself and what we did on offense.

“We’ve just got to find a way to finish that thing off. We had some chances in there and we just didn’t move the ball well enough in the second half.”

The struggle continued into overtime, with Sanders getting stopped for a 1-yard gain and throwing a pair of incompletions before connecting with Braydon Johnson on fourth down to set up the tying touchdown.

In the second overtime, Sanders threw three incompletions and OSU settled for a 52-yard field goal from Tanner Brown. On their possession, the Horned Frogs reached the end zone.

“We had some good things that we can take … into the season as we keep going,” Sanders said. “There’s things we did bad. This is a great learning experience. We’ve just got to fix it. We’ll be all right.”