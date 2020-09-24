OSU legend Thurman Thomas on Chuba Hubbard: 'I’m looking forward to seeing him up close and in person'

Hubbard rushed for 106 yards against WVU last season and racked up 134 rushing yards with a touchdown in 2018. His 93 rushing yards against Tulsa last week was the first time that Hubbard rushed for less than 100 yards with at least nine carries since the 31-24 loss to TCU on Nov. 24, 2018.

He rushed for over 100 yards in 11 consecutive games last year and reached at least 100 yards in 12 of the 13 games. He only had eight carries against McNeese State, which was his only game with less than 100 yards. Last week's 93 yards moved Hubbard into OSU’s top-10 with 2,927 career rushing yards.

Joseph Randle is ninth on the list and Hubbard is 158 yards behind his 3,085 rushing total.

Thomas, who tops OSU's career list with 5,001 yards, rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns in his last game as a Cowboy to help OSU beat West Virginia 35-33 in the 1987 Sun Bowl. Hubbard and the rest of the team will be wearing replicas of the uniforms Thomas wore in his final game. Rushing for 2 yards more than what Thomas had in his last game would move Hubbard past Randle on the all-time rushing list.

Watching an OSU running back dominate on the same day Thomas is being recognized would be a nice celebration for Thomas, he said.