OSU legend Thurman Thomas on Chuba Hubbard: 'I’m looking forward to seeing him up close and in person'

Oklahoma State legend Thurman Thomas will be in attendance for OSU’s game against West Virginia that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The school’s all-time leading rusher will be the first inductee into the OSU Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.
Thomas, a college and Pro Football Hall of Famer, gave OSU fans special memories during his time as a Cowboy in the 1980s.
Running back Chuba Hubbard has been creating a few special memories of his own for OSU fans. He joined Barry Sanders as the only two players in OSU history to rush for over 2,000 yards when he led the nation with 2,094 yards last season.
Thomas said he is looking forward to seeing Hubbard play up close. The 6-foot, 208-pound junior from Canada will have a chance to impress one of OSU’s most talented running backs of all-time in his first game watching Hubbard in person. Thomas gave high praise to Hubbard when he spoke with media during a Zoom teleconference on Tuesday.
“I think what makes him so dangerous is his speed,” Thomas said. “His speed is unmatched when you’re talking running backs, when you’re talking about wide receivers and the speed that he has. It’s just a little inch or two that he needs, a little small gap in order for him to take it 50 yards or take it 90 yards. And you know if he’s going to take it the long way, 80 yards, and once he gets his stride there is nobody on the football field that’s going to catch him and he’s very smooth. It’s not a lot of wiggle waggle. It’s just put the foot down in the ground, then make a cut and go.”
Hubbard rushed for 106 yards against WVU last season and racked up 134 rushing yards with a touchdown in 2018. His 93 rushing yards against Tulsa last week was the first time that Hubbard rushed for less than 100 yards with at least nine carries since the 31-24 loss to TCU on Nov. 24, 2018.
He rushed for over 100 yards in 11 consecutive games last year and reached at least 100 yards in 12 of the 13 games. He only had eight carries against McNeese State, which was his only game with less than 100 yards. Last week's 93 yards moved Hubbard into OSU’s top-10 with 2,927 career rushing yards.
Joseph Randle is ninth on the list and Hubbard is 158 yards behind his 3,085 rushing total.
Thomas, who tops OSU's career list with 5,001 yards, rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns in his last game as a Cowboy to help OSU beat West Virginia 35-33 in the 1987 Sun Bowl. Hubbard and the rest of the team will be wearing replicas of the uniforms Thomas wore in his final game. Rushing for 2 yards more than what Thomas had in his last game would move Hubbard past Randle on the all-time rushing list.
Watching an OSU running back dominate on the same day Thomas is being recognized would be a nice celebration for Thomas, he said.
“This is what we need every two, three, four years — a running back that can dominate a football game,” Thomas said of Hubbard. “A lot of these other teams that talk about, we get a quarterback every year. You talk about LSU being the 'DBU,' defensive back university. Oklahoma State could very easily be tailback U. … We’ve had a number of great running backs that have come through there, and I just think it needs to continue.”
Thomas is anticipating an OSU win this weekend. He said last week’s game against Tulsa scared him to death. He expected OSU to play better football being ranked No. 11 at the time but said he was happy with the win.
“I’m going to be mad as hell if they lose this game on the weekend that I’m here. I'm going to tell you that right now,” Thomas said. “But this team, I think it’s just going to have to continue to grow. I know they’re still working over some issues they had over the summer, and I think we all know what we’re talking about. I think everybody still just needs to keep coming together and continue to build on which I think will be a great football team that should be right at the end hopefully down for the Big 12 Championship.”
