OSU leads Stillwater Regional; OU in ninth at Albuquerque

Led by Bo Jin’s second-round, 7-under par 65, Oklahoma State holds a two-shot team lead over Illinois heading into Tuesday’s final round of the NCAA Stillwater Regional at Karsten Creek.
Because of the forecast of rain this week in Stillwater, teams played two rounds Monday. The final round is set to tee off at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile in the Albuquerque Regional, Oklahoma sits in ninth place, led by Jonathan Brighwell, who sits in first place overall.
OSU fired an even-par 288 in the first round and followed that up with a 17-under 271 in the second round for a two-round total of 559, two shots better than Illinois.
Jin sits in third place with a two-round total of 139, six shots behind first-place Noah Goodwin of SMU.
OSU has three other golfers in the top 15 —Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and Austin Eckroat are tied for ninth at 141, while Aman Gupta is at even-par 144 and tied for 15th place.
OU’s Brightwell matched his season-low round of 66 to claim the 18-hole lead in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The senior opened the day with five straight birdies and added three more later in the round to lead No. 1 Oklahoma in the first round of the 54-hole regional at the par-72 UNM Championship Course.
“I had a great start today and that kind of set the tone,” Brightwell said in a media release. “I got hot with the putter and made a couple of 20-footers early and hit some really quality shots on the par-five and short par-four, and it just happened to be five in a row. The rest of the day it was just about keeping the ball in front of me and I didn’t feel like I had to stress over too much. It was just a quality day.”
OU’s 1-over 289 is eight shots behind Oregon — but only four shots back of fifth-place. Following 54 holes of play in each regional, the top five teams and low individual on a non-qualifying team will advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“We didn’t play very well today,” OU coach Ryan Hybl said. “We didn’t go score on the easy holes—the four par-fives and the easy par-four specifically, we just didn’t make enough birdies on those holes. If we had, it could’ve righted a lot of the wrong, but we didn’t. We still have a lot of golf left, and that’s what I told our team.”
Junior Logan McAllister joined Brightwell inside the top 10 after closing his round with eight pars and two birdies to finish with a 70, good enough for ninth.
OU is scheduled to start second-round place at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday.