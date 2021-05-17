OSU leads Stillwater Regional; OU in ninth at Albuquerque

Led by Bo Jin’s second-round, 7-under par 65, Oklahoma State holds a two-shot team lead over Illinois heading into Tuesday’s final round of the NCAA Stillwater Regional at Karsten Creek.

Because of the forecast of rain this week in Stillwater, teams played two rounds Monday. The final round is set to tee off at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile in the Albuquerque Regional, Oklahoma sits in ninth place, led by Jonathan Brighwell, who sits in first place overall.

OSU fired an even-par 288 in the first round and followed that up with a 17-under 271 in the second round for a two-round total of 559, two shots better than Illinois.

Jin sits in third place with a two-round total of 139, six shots behind first-place Noah Goodwin of SMU.

OSU has three other golfers in the top 15 —Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and Austin Eckroat are tied for ninth at 141, while Aman Gupta is at even-par 144 and tied for 15th place.

OU’s Brightwell matched his season-low round of 66 to claim the 18-hole lead in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The senior opened the day with five straight birdies and added three more later in the round to lead No. 1 Oklahoma in the first round of the 54-hole regional at the par-72 UNM Championship Course.