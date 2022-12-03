OSU leading tackler Mason Cobb enters transfer portal

After leading Oklahoma State in tackles during his first season as a starter, linebacker Mason Cobb is headed for the transfer portal.

Cobb announced the news on Twitter on Saturday, becoming the first Cowboy to reveal plans to transfer.

"I will always be a Cowboy at heart!" Cobb wrote. "It's time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life and make the decision that's best for me."

A junior from Provo, Utah, Cobb racked up 96 tackles, including 13 for lost yardage, with two sacks in 12 games en route to second-team All-Big 12 honors. He also had 11 quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Cobb was a central figure on a defense that was riddled with injuries throughout a 7-5 season that included four losses in the final five games.

"Football is a next-man-up sport," Cobb said after the loss to West Virginia in the regular-season finale. "I don't think having people hurt should be an issue.

"The next guy should be able to come in and do what the guy who was there before did. We've been practicing all spring, all summer and fall. It is frustrating when we get these close games."