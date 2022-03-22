OSU leading scorer Lauren Fields to transfer

Oklahoma State standout Lauren Fields is headed to the transfer portal.

Fields, a junior guard from Shawnee, announced the decision on Instagram on Tuesday night.

"I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to have played college basketball at Oklahoma State," the post said. "Thank you to Coach (Jim) Littell, the coaching staff and my teammates for an amazing three years. ... Oklahoma State will always hold a special place in my heart."

This season, Fields led the Cowgirls with 15.4 points per game along with 2.4 steals. She was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and was on the Academic All-Big 12 first team.

After Littell parted ways with OSU after 11 seasons at the helm, new coach Jacie Hoyt was hired Sunday and introduced Monday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.