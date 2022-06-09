 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA STATE FOOTBALL

OSU lands verbal commitment from wide receiver from Houston

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma State landed a commitment from 2023 wide receiver recruit Camron Heard on Thursday afternoon. Heard announced the move via Twitter.

Heard, the fourth offensive addition to the Cowboys’ 2023 class, is a three-star recruit, per Rivals.

The 6-foot, 155-pound prospect hails from Furr High School in Houston, where he played quarterback, despite being viewed as a receiver recruit. Heard threw for 714 yards and four touchdowns as a junior last season, while adding 1,068 yards rushing with 11 scores. 

The senior-to-be holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Tulane and UTSA. 

Heard is the lone receiver pledge of OSU’s nine-member 2023 recruiting class.

