OSU lands verbal commitment from wide receiver from Houston

Oklahoma State landed a commitment from 2023 wide receiver recruit Camron Heard on Thursday afternoon. Heard announced the move via Twitter.
Heard, the fourth offensive addition to the Cowboys’ 2023 class, is a three-star recruit, per Rivals.
The 6-foot, 155-pound prospect hails from Furr High School in Houston, where he played quarterback, despite being viewed as a receiver recruit. Heard threw for 714 yards and four touchdowns as a junior last season, while adding 1,068 yards rushing with 11 scores.
The senior-to-be holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Tulane and UTSA.
Heard is the lone receiver pledge of OSU’s nine-member 2023 recruiting class.