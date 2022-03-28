 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU lands third transfer OL commitment in two days

  • Updated
Oklahoma State received a third commitment from a transfer offensive lineman in two days, with Prince Pines announcing his decision on Twitter on Monday night.

A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Pines was listed at 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds last season at Sam Houston State. His college career began at Baylor in 2018.

On Sunday, Casey Collier from USC and Jason Brooks Jr. from Vanderbilt pledged to the Cowboys. The three players visited campus this past weekend.

