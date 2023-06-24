STILLWATER — Oklahoma State witnessed a steady stream of commitments this summer, securing an addition each of the last three weeks.

On this occasion, the Cowboys bookended a week filled with official visits by securing a pair of commitments on Saturday afternoon.

OSU continued bolstering its offensive side with Chauncey Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound tackle from Lonoke High School in Arkansas, followed shortly by a commitment from Gunnar Wilson, a three-star linebacker from Melissa, Texas.

According to 247Sports' rankings, Wilson is graded as the No. 119 linebacker in the 2024 class, and the No. 182 overall player in the state of Texas. Wilson opted for OSU over offers from North Texas, Arkansas State, Army, Bowling Green and eight other programs.

Wilson's commitment arrived a week after taking an official visit to Stillwater, becoming the second linebacker commitment in the class. He joins three-star Jaylen Boardley (Texarkana, Texas).

He became the 10th commitment in the Cowboys' class.

An hour before Wilson's commitment, Johnson became the ninth member of OSU's 2024 recruiting class, committing after receiving an offer from offensive line coach Charlie Dickey early in the week and taking his official visit on Thursday.

He picked the Cowboys over offers from in-state Arkansas State and Missouri, while receiving some interest from Arkansas with no official offer.

According to 247Sports and Rivals.com, Johnson is an unranked prospect, but the hulking offensive lineman will likely receive a grade soon.

Johnson is the second offensive line commitment for OSU this cycle, joining Caleb Hackleman (Texarkana, Texas) in the class.

He joins tight end Josh Ford (Stillwater), running back Rodney Fields (Oklahoma City) and wide receiver Tre Griffiths (Keller, Texas) on the offensive side of the ball.

With the two commitments, OSU holds at No. 51 in 247Sports' overall recruiting class ranking and seventh in the Big 12.

