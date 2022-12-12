OSU lands commitments from two transfers

Oklahoma State added a pair of players from the portal to its list of commitments Monday morning.

Announcing their plans to transfer to the Cowboys were Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler and Washington State receiver De'Zhaun Stribling. Both visited OSU this past weekend.

Tyler rushed for 2,830 yards in four seasons with the Broncos including back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He is originally from Richton Park, Illinois.

A native of Hawaii, Stribling was the Cougars' top receiver this season, recording 602 yards and five touchdowns on 51 catches. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the offseason WR Langston Anderson QB Braylon Braxton QB Davis Brin LB Mason Cobb WR Brian Darby CB Kendall Dennis DB Kendel Dolby CB Joshua Eaton DL Josh Ellison QB Nick Evers DE Trace Ford DE Anthony Goodlow S Thomas Harper DE Kevonte Henry WR Malachai Jones DL Jacob Lacey S Jordan Mukes WR Braylin Presley S Kendarin Ray RB Dominic Richardson DL Cedric Roberts QB Ralph Rucker OL Eli Russ QB Spencer Sanders LB Clayton Smith CB Kenney Solomon TE Austin Stogner WR De'Zhaun Stribling TE Jackson Sumlin DL Alton Tarber RB Sean Tyler OL Brey Walker DB Bryson Washington WR Theo Wease S Kanion Williams P Lachlan Wilson LB Justin Wright