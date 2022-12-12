 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU lands commitments from two transfers

OSU has been hit hard by the transfer portal this week. In this week's episode, Kelly Hines offers some thoughts on Spencer Sanders, Braylin Presley and OSU's future dealing with the transfer portal.

Oklahoma State added a pair of players from the portal to its list of commitments Monday morning.

Announcing their plans to transfer to the Cowboys were Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler and Washington State receiver De'Zhaun Stribling. Both visited OSU this past weekend.

Tyler rushed for 2,830 yards in four seasons with the Broncos including back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He is originally from Richton Park, Illinois.

A native of Hawaii, Stribling was the Cougars' top receiver this season, recording 602 yards and five touchdowns on 51 catches. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

