OSU kicker Tanner Brown earns weekly Big 12 special teams honor
OSU kicker Tanner Brown earns weekly Big 12 special teams honor

  • Updated
Oklahoma State Cowboys place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks against Iowa State Cyclones during a game on October 23, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown was named the Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday for his performance against Kansas in Week 9.

The Cowboys’ senior drilled a season-long 49-yard field goal and went 7-for-7 on extra point attempts in OSU’s 55-3 Saturday night. Brown’s rebound effort came one week after he missed field goal attempts of 50 and 32 yards in the Cowboys’ Week 8 loss at Iowa State.

“Field goal kicker, it's a lonely gig, man,” Gundy said of Brown following Saturday’s game. “When you go out there and you miss one that you should make. I know it's big for his confidence."

Brown is 6-of-8 on field goals and perfect on his 15 extra point attempts this fall since taking over the kicking duties from Alex Hale on Oct. 2 against Baylor.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

