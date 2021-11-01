OSU kicker Tanner Brown earns weekly Big 12 special teams honor

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown was named the Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday for his performance against Kansas in Week 9.

The Cowboys’ senior drilled a season-long 49-yard field goal and went 7-for-7 on extra point attempts in OSU’s 55-3 Saturday night. Brown’s rebound effort came one week after he missed field goal attempts of 50 and 32 yards in the Cowboys’ Week 8 loss at Iowa State.

“Field goal kicker, it's a lonely gig, man,” Gundy said of Brown following Saturday’s game. “When you go out there and you miss one that you should make. I know it's big for his confidence."

Brown is 6-of-8 on field goals and perfect on his 15 extra point attempts this fall since taking over the kicking duties from Alex Hale on Oct. 2 against Baylor.

