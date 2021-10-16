OSU injury report: Martin, Jackson to return, Bray out, Carter could make season debut at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Oklahoma State will have its joint sack leader back when it kicks off with No. 25 Texas Saturday morning.

Defensive end Brock Martin is among those set to return for the 12th-ranked Cowboys against the Longhorns per Dave Hunziker of the Cowboy Radio Network, back in Week 7 from a one-game absence due to a dislocated elbow. Martin stands level with freshman pass rusher Collin Oliver with 2.5 sacks in 2021.

The Cowboys will also see the return of running back Dezmon Jackson. Jackson, the senior rusher averaging 3.3 yards per carry, has been out since suffering a leg injury against Tulsa in Week 2.

Tight end/fullback Logan Carter has not played in 2021 with an undisclosed injury, but traveled with OSU this week and could make his season debut Saturday.

Freshman wide receiver Jaden Bray is out at Texas. Redshirt sophomore Jayden Jernigan is questionable to play.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.