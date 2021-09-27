OSU injury report: Martin, Brown will each miss time; Johnson out for season

STILLWATER — As he guessed postgame Saturday, Mike Gundy said Monday he does not expect the left arm injury that sidelined Brock Martin against Kansas State to shelf the redshirt senior pass rusher for a significant period of time.

“It's not an injury that ends his season,” Gundy said. “And we don't think that he had any internal damage in that area.”

Martin is among the Oklahoma State players on the mend ahead of the No. 19 Cowboys’ Week 5 meeting with No. 21 Baylor at Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday. On the horizon for OSU after the Bears is an open week before the unbeaten Cowboys’ Oct. 16 trip to Texas, offering a break to a team that has battled a spate of injuries in the early weeks of the 2021 season.

Martin exited during the third quarter of Saturday’s 31-20 win over Kansas State and later stood on the sideline with his left arm supported by a sling. After the game, Gundy speculated the injury would sideline OSU’s sack leader for a “few weeks”.

Gundy offered no timetable Monday, but said the nature of the injury leaves Martin’s return contingent on him regaining flexibility in the damaged arm and pain management. Freshman Collin Oliver is expected to start in his place.