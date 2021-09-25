OSU injury report: Martin and Bray return, running backs Brown and Jackson among those out

STILLWATER — An injury-riddled Oklahoma State offense will have a pair of pass catchers back when it takes on No. 25 Kansas State Saturday night as wide receivers Tay Martin (ankle) and Jaden Bray (foot) are both expected to return for the Cowboys in Week 4, per the Cowboys Radio Network.

Martin, the former Washington State transfer, suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against Missouri State has not played since the opening series of OSU's 28-23 win over Tulsa on Sept. 11. He caught six passes for 107 and a touchdown in the Cowboys' season-opener.

Bray, a true freshman, did not travel to Boise State in Week 3 and is expected to be limited against the Wildcats.

Freshman receiver Bryson Green is doubtful to participate. He suffered a hand injury in last week's 21-20 win over the Broncos. Fellow pass catcher Braydon Johnson will miss his third consecutive game.

Also out for OSU in Week 4 are running backs LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson, leaving Jaylen Warren and Dominic Richardson out of the backfield for the Cowboys.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.