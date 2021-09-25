 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU injury report: Martin and Bray return, running backs Brown and Jackson among those out
0 Comments
editor's pick

OSU injury report: Martin and Bray return, running backs Brown and Jackson among those out

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU V Tulsa FB (copy) (copy)

Tulsa's Bryson Powers (21) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State's Jaden Bray (85) in the second quarter of the college football game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

 SARAH PHIPPS, THE OKLAHOMAN

STILLWATER — An injury-riddled Oklahoma State offense will have a pair of pass catchers back when it takes on No. 25 Kansas State Saturday night as wide receivers Tay Martin (ankle) and Jaden Bray (foot) are both expected to return for the Cowboys in Week 4, per the Cowboys Radio Network. 

Martin, the former Washington State transfer, suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against Missouri State has not played since the opening series of OSU's 28-23 win over Tulsa on Sept. 11. He caught six passes for 107 and a touchdown in the Cowboys' season-opener.

Bray, a true freshman, did not travel to Boise State in Week 3 and is expected to be limited against the Wildcats.

Freshman receiver Bryson Green is doubtful to participate. He suffered a hand injury in last week's 21-20 win over the Broncos. Fellow pass catcher Braydon Johnson will miss his third consecutive game.

Also out for OSU in Week 4 are running backs LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson, leaving Jaylen Warren and Dominic Richardson out of the backfield for the Cowboys. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News