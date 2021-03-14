OSU in the NCAA Tournament: A look at Liberty

Coach: Ritchie McKay (sixth year, 138-64)

Record: 23-5, 11-2 ASUN

How they got here: Liberty won the ASUN Conference regular-season title and tournament title. The Flames have been in postseason mode since January winning 12 consecutive games and haven’t suffered a loss since Jan. 15. Liberty is shooting 39% from 3-point range.

Best player: Darius McGhee. The 5-foot-9 junior guard is averaging 15.6 points per game and is shooting 41% from deep. McGhee has scored at least 21 points in five of his past seven games, including a season-high 34 points in a 94-78 win at Bellarmine.

Number to know: 9.7. Liberty is averaging less than 10 turnovers per game. Oklahoma State has had its struggles with turnovers this season and is averaging 16 turnovers per game. Protecting the ball could play a major factor in who wins the game.

Quotable: “Coach (Ritchie) McKay is a tremendous coach. He’ll have his team prepared so we’ll have to be ready to battle." -- Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton

-- Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

