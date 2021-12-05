OSU in the Fiesta Bowl: Get to know the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Season record: 11-1

Coach: Marcus Freeman, head coaching debut (promoted from defensive coordinator on Dec. 3 in place of Brian Kelly)

All-time series vs. OSU: First-ever meeting

Best win: The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish earned a 28-point win over Wisconsin team that finished 8-4 in a 41-13 victory on Sept. 25 at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Notre Dame’s 31 fourth-quarter points against the Badgers set a modern program record and tied its most in a single quarter since 2019.

Worst loss: Notre Dame’s only loss came in a 24-13 home defeat to Playoff-bound Cincinnati on Oct. 2. Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns and powered Cincinnati in a 17-point second quarter that sank the Fighting Irish in the Week 5 defeat that likely kept Notre Dame from the College Football Playoff.

Top players

Safety Kyle Hamilton