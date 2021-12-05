 Skip to main content
OSU in the Fiesta Bowl: Get to know the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Coaches Football (copy)

FILE - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Notre Dame is working on a deal to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach to replace Brian Kelly, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

 Paul Sancya

Season record: 11-1

Coach: Marcus Freeman, head coaching debut (promoted from defensive coordinator on Dec. 3 in place of Brian Kelly)

All-time series vs. OSU: First-ever meeting

Best win: The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish earned a 28-point win over Wisconsin team that finished 8-4 in a 41-13 victory on Sept. 25 at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Notre Dame’s 31 fourth-quarter points against the Badgers set a modern program record and tied its most in a single quarter since 2019.

Worst loss: Notre Dame’s only loss came in a 24-13 home defeat to Playoff-bound Cincinnati on Oct. 2. Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns and powered Cincinnati in a 17-point second quarter that sank the Fighting Irish in the Week 5 defeat that likely kept Notre Dame from the College Football Playoff.

Top players

Safety Kyle Hamilton

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive back has 34 total tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups in seven games and finished as a finalist for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player. Hamilton has been sidelined by a knee injury since Oct. 23 and The Athletic’s Pete Sampson reported this week that Hamilton was “trending toward playing” if the Fighting Irish reached the College Football Playoff. His status for the Fiesta Bowl is unclear.

QB Jack Coan

Coan was a two-year starter at Wisconsin before heading to South Bend as a graduate transfer in 2021. The 6-foot-3 passer recorded 2,641 passing yards and threw 20 touchdowns to five interceptions during the regular season.

RB Kyren Williams

Williams leads Notre Dame with 1,002 rushing yards on 204 carries and ran in 14 touchdowns over 12 games this fall while averaging 11.6 yards per punt return. Backup running backs Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs have combined for just 404 yards across 99 carries behind the third-year rusher.

Notre Dame game-by-game

Sept. 5;at Florida State ;W,41-38 OT

Sept. 11;Toledo;W,32-29

Sept. 18;Purdue;W,27-13

Sept. 25;Wisconsin;W,41-13

Oct. 2;Cincinnati;L,24-13

Oct. 9; at Virginia Tech;W,32-29

Oct. 23;USC;W,31-16

Oct. 30;North Carolina;W,44-34

Nov. 6;Navy;W,34-6

Nov. 13;at Virginia;W,28-3

Nov. 20;Georgia Tech;W,55-0

Nov. 27;at Stanford;W,45-14

